School Updates

District Updates

•School Committee Members were recognized at last week’s meeting for their roles as Chairwoman, Vice-chair, Delegate to the City Council, and Delegate to the Shore Collaborative. Each member received a certificate and Chairwoman Kelly Garcia received a special plaque as the chair. Thank you to all members for your service during an unprecedented year.

•Last Thursday, the Elementary school hosted the 3rd session of Elementary Online Parent Academy OPA. The focus was SeeSaw platform that is used by our youngest learners. There were about 25 families who attended and participated. We taught and reviewed information to help parents navigate when checking in on their students’ work and communication with teachers. The sessions will go into 2021.

Morris H. Seigal Clark Ave. Updates

•Some of the sixth grade students at the Morris H. Seigal Clark Avenue Middle School participated in Latinx Kidlit Book Festival. Students were lucky to hear the accomplished and amazing author Elizabeth Acevedo.

Sokolowski Updates

•In order to continue with a beloved tradition, the school specialist team hosted the Annual Sokolowski Turkey Trot [Virtual Edition]. On Tuesday before the Thanksgiving break, all classes got together during their scheduled specialist time for some fun Turkey/Thanksgiving related physical activities.

•In Science, Sokolowski students became engineers. Students in Ms. Braga’s Functional Academics class built gumdrop towers, and students in Ms. Lopez’s fourth grade class designed and created earthquake proof houses. Ms. Caruso was very impressed with all of their hard work and creativity. Great job engineers.

Chelsea Opportunity Academy Updates

COA continued its traditional Thanksgiving celebration. Students came by school to pick up traditional meals to take home for the entire family. Students were welcomed by staff and a couple of turkeys. Some 170 meals were distributed to COA students and families and another 80 meals were donated to the Chelsea Collaborative. Special thank you to COA staff members and the business office for their support in making this event a success.