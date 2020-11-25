Molly Baldwin, Founder and CEO of Roca, Inc. Receives Prestigious 25th Annual Heinz Award

Molly Baldwin will be awarded the prestigious 25th Annual Heinz Award in recognition of the founding, leadership and outstanding results of Roca Inc. www.rocainc.org

Baldwin is recognized for Roca’s proven work in changing the lives of young people considered to be the hardest to reach, including those who have suffered as a result of poverty, gang involvement and violent crime and who cannot be connected with through school, work or traditional programs. Roca is a highly effective intervention program that provides relentless outreach to young people impacted by traumatic experiences at the center of urban violence.

Since founding Roca in 1988 in Chelsea, MA, Baldwin has remained focused on a mission to disrupt cycles of incarceration, urban violence and poverty in the lives of young adults. She has worked to seek out young people who could benefit from its program and provide them the educational, employment and emotional regulation skills they need to change their life trajectories.

Established by Teresa Heinz in 1993 to honor the memory of her late husband, U.S. Senator John Heinz, the Awards celebrate the accomplishments and spirit of the Senator by recognizing the extraordinary achievements of individuals in five areas of greatest importance to him. The areas are Arts and Humanities, Environment, Human Condition, Public Policy, and Technology, the Economy and Employment.

Administered by the Heinz Family Foundation, the award bestowed to Baldwin is in the area of Human Condition. Nominations are submitted by an anonymous Council of Nominators and are reviewed by Jurors appointed by the Heinz Family Foundation. Award recipients are ultimately selected by the Board of Directors.

Collectively, the 2020 Heinz Award honorees represent the vision, creativity and determination that produce achievements of lasting good and meaningful impact, which the Heinz Awards hopes to inspire. Diverse past honorees include: Marian Wright Edelman, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, C. Everett Koop, Steve Wozniak, Freeman Hrabowski III and Baldwin’s own early cherished mentors, Luis Acosta and Francis Lucerna. www.heinzawards.org

“Roca believes and has seen that change is possible for every young adult, regardless of past history, if we are relentless in engaging with them, in providing the right intensive supports and when we never, ever give up on them, particularly when they fail,” said Molly Baldwin, Founder and CEO, Roca Inc.