News Briefs

COVID Case Update

There has been a surge in cases starting in October, building on a series of increases over the past several weeks. There were 146 confirmed cases from Nov. 2-8, which was up from 140 the week before and 99 the previous week.

Last week, Oct. 19-25, there were 99 cases reported, but no deaths. That was a huge jump from previous weeks when there were 60 to 75 cases in a week.

Community Conversation

Chelsea residents are welcome to participate in a Conversation with Chelsea’s City Manager Tom Ambrosino next Tuesday, November 17 at 6-7:30 pm via a Zoom meeting.

Learn more about the work the City is doing and find easy ways to participate in community activities. Share ideas, suggestions, and opinions in an informal setting.

Please register now by sending an email to [email protected] , calling 617 466-5233 Monday-Friday, 12:30-4:30 pm, or online at register.communitypass.net/Chelsea

Chelsea Arts & Culture Plan Meeting

The City of Chelsea is planning for the future of arts and culture. We want to hear from you! Please join us for a virtual Community Meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 7-8 pm. Those interested must register to receive the Zoom link: bit.ly/nov18meeting

Cultural Council Grant Application Deadline Extended

Chelsea Cultural Council Grant application deadline has been extended to Monday, December 14, 2020. Paper and Online Applications are available at https://bit.ly/2GhFQQV

GRANTS support individuals, schools, and organizations for projects in the arts, humanities, & sciences. Further information at 617 466-4090, or [email protected]

Save a Life, Wear a Mask

If you see businesses or workplaces not complying with safety guidelines, please report it by calling the City of Chelsea 311 (non-emergencies line) at 617-466-4209 or visiting mass.gov/compliance.

Chelsea Reads Goes Virtual All November

The 15th annual Chelsea Family Literacy event has gone virtual over four weeks in November.

The annual event takes place at the Chelsea Public Library and draws huge crowds, but this year it will have to be online. All four weeks in November, the CPL will be hosting online events, virtual activities, at-home crafts and not contract programs like a StoryWalk, scavenger hunt and more. There will be lots of surprises for all ages throughout the month. Visit the website at www.chelseama.gov/public-library to access the program, or visit the CPL’s social media pages – which are accessible from the website.

Homeowner Stabilization

The Homeowner Stabilization Program has now begun. If anyone has been financially impacted by COVID-19 and own a single to four-family home, they may be eligible. The funds would assist in paying for mortgage, utilities, and assisting in recuperating rent unpaid by tenants for instances after April 1, 2020.

The application period will close on November 19 at the end of the business day. Find the information and Application on www.chelseama.gov/homeowner-stabilization-program

Housing Legal Clinic Available

Chelsea Housing Legal Clinic is available to help low-income residents with landlord mediation, eviction proceedings, and other housing legal issues. Due to Covid-19, the office cannot accept walk-ins. Please call 617-603-1700 or 1-800-342-LAWS