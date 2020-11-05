Ed Markey re-elected to U.S. Senate

Sen. Ed Markey won impressively in Chelsea on his way to re-election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

Markey received 7,947 votes in Chelsea while Republican Kevin O’Connor received 1,736 votes. Markey won the statewide balloting with 66 percent of the vote.

Markey had prevailed over Congressman Joe Kennedy in a hotly contested Democratic Primary Sept. 1.

Markey was re-elected to a six-year term and will be inaugurated in January. He was first elected as Chelsea’s congressman in 1976, succeeding the late Torbert Macdonald.

Markey’s victory was aided by the strong support he received locally from Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, School Committee members Marisol Santiago and Roberto Jimenez Rivera, and Chelsea Collaborative Executive Director Gladys Vega.

State Rep. Dan Ryan was unopposed in the election after winning the Democratic Primary versus Councilor-at-Large Damali Vidot in September. Ryan represents part of Chelsea and all of Charlestown in the House of Representatives.

Revere Councilor-at-Large Jessica Giannino was elected State Representative in the Sixteenth Suffolk District that includes parts of Chelsea, Revere, and Saugus. Giannino will succeed State Rep. RoseLee Vincent who decided to not seek re-election. State Sen. Sal DiDomenico was unopposed in his bid for re-election.

Chelsea voters favored former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Presidential Election. Biden and Harris received 7,953 votes while Trump and Pence received 2,146 votes.

Interestingly, Mike Wall was re-elected as Chelsea’s representative on the Northeast Regional School Committee. Wall, 73, has served for 37 years on the Committee that oversees the vocational high school in Wakefield. Prior to serving on the Regional School Committee, Wall was a member of the Chelsea School Committee for four years.