Chelsea Dunkin Goes High Tech

Renee Caso-Griffin and William Caso II have a treat in store for all customers who enter their Dunkin store at 83 Everett Avenue.

No, it’s not the world’s greatest coffee that has made Dunkin a New England institution, not the delicious doughnuts or the innumerable other pastries.

It’s the entire store itself.

Renee Caso-Griffin, franchisee, and her brother, William Caso II, general manager, have opened a brand-new Next-Gen Dunkin store.

“This is the first Next-Gen Dunkin store in the City of Chelsea,” proudly stated Renee, a well-known community leader and member of the Kiwanis and Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

The Caso family invested $500,000 to completely remodel its popular store that has been a magnet for all on their way to work in the area.

“The interior, exterior, parking lot – everything is new,” said Renee. “We have a brand-new digital menu board, a new Tap System and Nitro Brew.”

What is Nitro Brew?

“It is cold brew coffee with carbonation,” explained Renee.

They were here before the rebuilding of

Everett Avenue

The Caso family, including Renee and William’s parents, William Caso and Dianne Caso, have owned and operated a Dunkin store on Everett Avenue since 1986. The store was originally a Mr. Donut shop before becoming part of the legendary Dunkin family in 1991. Bill Caso had previously owned a Dunkin store in Medford before looking toward Chelsea.

“Our family saw Chelsea’s resurgence and wanted to be a part of it,” said Renee. “We were here when there was a Mystic Mall, before Market Basket opened.”

The business has grown steadily and become a landmark on Everett Avenue. Teachers at nearby Chelsea High and the Williams School and employees at the MITC building are regular visitors to the Dunkin store and its drive-thru service lane.

But in the midst of a pandemic, the store is not as busy as it usually was. “We’re feeling the effects,” said Renee.

Renee has stepped up her marketing efforts to promote her beautiful, new store, trying to push business to return.

“We had a soft opening on Oct. 27 and this is our first full week,” said Renee. “We’ll be having a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 24.”

“I look forward to attending the ceremony and personally congratulating Renee and William and their family on their spectacular new store,” said Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson, who spent his childhood years in the former Ward 2 area.

Close to 40 employees work at the store in various capacities.

Patricia Oliveira has been the store manager since 2008.

“There have been some challenges lately, but it’s very nice to be a manager and work for the Caso family,” said Patricia. “I still can’t believe how great the new store looks. It’s so beautiful and amazing. In the morning when I walk into the store, it feels so good to be here now at the store. I know our customers will love the new Nitro Brew and our new hot coffee flavor, Colombian.”

Helping out Chelsea

Renee Caso-Griffin has been involved in the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the Salvation Army, North Suffolk Mental Health, Chelsea Kiwanis Club, and the Taste of Chelsea, an annual event that has raised tens of thousands of dollars for HarborCOV.

Right now she’s focused on her position as franchisee of the new Dunkin store.

“We’re just looking forward to the pandemic being over and everything returning to normal,” said Renee.

After all, Chelsea runs on Dunkin.