Vote: Large turnout expected for the election on Tues., Nov 3

There is no doubt that the office of City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White has been incredibly busy the past several weeks at Chelsea City Hall. Residents have been registering, voting early, and requesting mail-in ballots.

This Tuesday, Nov. 3 is the date of the long-anticipated election for President of the United States and other positions in the state and in Suffolk County.

More than 63 million people watched the last debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Thousands of Chelsea residents are expected to cast their ballots at the polls that will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cintron White reports that 5,993 residents requested mail-in ballots and in-person voting at City Hall. A total of 1,266 residents have voted in-person during Early Voting as of Wednesday at 12 p.m.

“We expect a big turnout on Tuesday,” said Cintron White.

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson said he has spoken with many voters about the election and that the interest in the Presidential Election is drawing waves of voters to the polls.

Current State Rep. Dan Ryan and Revere Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino are unopposed in their races for Chelsea’s two state representative seats in the Nov. 3 election. Both candidates were victorious their respective Democratic Primaries. State Sen. Sal DiDomenico is also unopposed in his bid for re-election.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who defeated Joe Kennedy in the Sept. 1 Democratic Primary, is being challenged in his re-election bid by Republican nominee Kevin O’Connor.