State Police arrest Chelsea man that put on large Brazilian-themed parking lot parties

The State Police contacted two Brazilian men that had been promoting and putting on large raves in parking lots around the area, including in Everett and Revere.

One of the men, Felipe Moreira Oliveria, 21, of Chelsea, was arrested on an unrelated warrant at the time State Police discussed the party issue. The parties came to light in September when videos were posted of massive parties behind the Costco late at night in the Gateway Mall. The parties included DJs, dancing, open bars and no COVID-19 precautions at all – with some literature even mocking COVID protocols.

A State Police spokesman said they were assisting the COVID Command Center in identifying the men and having them put a stop to their parties and the promotion of those parties.

“As part of that mission we recently identified and located two young adult males who were separately planning rave-type gatherings,” said the spokesman. “We made contact with both men and advised them that the events they were planning were in violation of the state COVID order and instructed them to cease and desist planning and advertising those events. In the process of doing that we determined that one of the young men was the subject of an outstanding criminal warrant unrelated to COVID restrictions and we arrested him on that warrant.”

The State Police said they continue to assist the command center by identifying potential violations of the COVID order that jeopardize public safety and educating the violators of their responsibility to adhere to the guidelines and restrictions.