Obituaries 10-14-20

Rose Caruso

Devout Catholic

Rose (Rossi) Caruso, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on October 8 at the age of 97.

Rose was a devout Catholic who attended Mass regularly at. St Anthony’s Church. She enjoyed spending summers with her family and friends at Revere Beach. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Born in Revere on June 22, 1923 to the late Anthony Rossi and Marie (Rappa), she was the beloved wife of the late Armando Caruso, devoted mother of Armand Caruso of Revere and the late Angela Adams (Caruso), cherished grandmother of James Adams and his wife, Lisa of Maynard, adored great grandmother of Sofia Adams and dear sister of the late Michael Rossi, Anthony Rossi, and Emily Martuccio.

A Funeral Mass was Celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere and Entombment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose’s name to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or at www2.heart.org. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Rita Yannetti

Chelsea Provident Cooperative Bank retiree

Rita A. (Neri) Yannetti entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 9 at the Grace House of Windham in New Hampshire. She was 90 years old.

Born in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Agostino and Nellie (Cushing) Neri, Rita attended Chelsea Public Schools and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1948. She dedicated 40 years of her working career in the banking industry. Rita worked at the Chelsea Provident Cooperative Bank before retiring in 1984 as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed her retirement by playing golf, attending the theatre and ballroom dancing at Frolic’s, Wonderland Ball Room and Moseley’s. Rita was a longtime Chelsea resident but she also resided in Yarmouth Port for 36 years. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.

The wife of the late Dante Yannetti, with whom she shared 36 years of marriage before his passing in 2014, she was the dear stepmother of Michael Yannetti and his wife, Mary of Florida, beloved sister of Raymond Neri and his wife, Phyllis of Chelsea and the late Alice Deleidi, Plrima Wheeler, Wanda Pezzuto, Lores Keating, Rose Ryan and Elsie Bizzochi. She is also lovingly survived by one step-grandson, Matthew Yannetti and by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Her Funeral will be from the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea, today, Thursday, October 15 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 601 Broadway, Chelsea at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita’s memory may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on-line at www.stjude.org

We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.