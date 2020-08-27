Virtual Taste of Chelsea set for September 14

The Taste of Chelsea, one of the premier events on the city’s social calendar for the past 16 years, will be virtual next month.

Under the leadership of Joseph Vinard and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the “Tastes” have consistently drawn large crowds to the venue under the tent at Eastern Mineral, 99 Marginal St. The event has raised more than $1.2 million for HarborCov, a local shelter that assists survivors of domestic violence.

Kourou Pich, executive director of HarborCOV, said the virtual Taste of Chelsea will be held on Zoom on Monday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pich said guests are being encouraged to buy tickets and join the program on Zoom.

“Because so many residents have been impacted by the pandemic, we’re going to ask that people buy takeout orders or gift certificates from restaurants and join the 2020 Taste of Chelsea virtually,” said Pich.

The Taste of Cheslea Program

The program will begin with a slide show about last year’s Taste of Chelsea and the 2020 event sponsors. There will also be a presentation about HarborCov’s mission and statistics related to domestic violence.

At 6:30 p.m. Vinard will deliver welcoming remarks. Pich will then speak about the purpose of the Taste of Chelsea and how the funds raise support survivors of domestic violence.

“The funds help out people who are at the shelter and go towards rental assistance, food gift cards, transportation, childcare and hotel rooms in times of emergency,” said Pich.

Vinard the force behind the Taste

Joe Vinard, president of the Chelsea Bank, has helped build the Taste of Chelsea into a mega-event, one of the most anticipated gatherings of the year. He has been one of the event chairs for all 16 Tastes of Chelsea.

Vinard said other Chamber members on the planning committee include Renee Caso Griffin, Gina Guange, and Arthur Arsenault.

“The concept this year is that we’re going to tell the story about what HarborCov does and what domestic violence is all about,” said Vinard, “Obviously the uptick in cases has been enormous this year with the COVID-19 situation.”

Vinard hopes that residents will continue to support the event as they have so enthusiastically in the past.

“What we’re asking people to do is rather than come and get a taste of Chelsea in person, we’re asking that they get takeout orders from one of our food vendors who have been sponsoring us by coming and serving their food complimentary in the prior 16 years – we want people to get their food and enjoy it while they’re watching the virtual presentation on Zoom,” said Vinard.

Vinard the goal of the committee in making the decision to go virtual was to “keep everyone safe” during the pandemic. Because of the large crowd that attends the event, the 6-feet-apart social distancing guidelines would have been difficult to maintain.

Councillor Robinson and family will ‘attend’ the Taste of Chelsea

Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson, his wife, Linda Alioto-Robinson, sister Gail Mauch, brother-in-law D. Bruce Mauch, and brother Ronald Robinson, have been supporters of the Taste of Chelsea through the years.

“We’re go every year and it’s a great event,” said Leo Robinson. “We’re sad that the event can’t happen this year in person, but we will be participating virtually in the Taste of Chelsea.”