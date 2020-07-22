News Pole Down by Record Staff • July 22, 2020 • 0 Comments On Tuesday morning, July 21, at approximately 9 a.m. Chelsea Fire and Police Departmentresponded to the area of Pearl and Essex Streets after a large dump truck struck overhead power lines pulling down a utility pole in the process that landed atop the truck. The operator of the truck was not injured. Chelsea Fire companies remained on scene until the pole and wires were removed from the truck by crews from Eversource. Chelsea Police are investigating the cause of the accident.