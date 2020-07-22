Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee Unanimously Endorses Joe Gravellese for State Representative

Joe Gravellese has been unanimously endorsed by the Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee in his race for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District. The district includes Precincts 2 & 3 of Ward 4 in Chelsea, in addition to precincts in Revere and Saugus, and a portion of Chelsea’s Ward 3.

“Joe has shown a sincere interest in getting to know the needs of the people of Chelsea,” said Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh, Chair of the Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee. “He is running on a positive message of investing in communities like ours, and standing up for working people. All of our members voted to support him.”

“I’m grateful for the endorsement of the committee,” said Gravellese. “Chelsea has been hit hard by COVID-19, and needs fighters representing it in the Legislature – people who care deeply about Chelsea, and are going to speak out on the important issues facing its residents – like reducing pollution, improving transportation, and giving all students, regardless of their background, access to a high-quality education, from pre-K through college.” The Democratic primary election will be held on Tuesday, September 1.