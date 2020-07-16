MassDOT Advisory: Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves

Temporary Closure – Carter Street Off-Ramp

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will temporarily close the Carter Street off-ramp from Route 1 southbound to Carter Street in Chelsea. The closure will begin on Friday, July 17th at 7:00 a.m. and continue until Sunday, July 19th at 10:00 p.m. During the closure, traffic for the off-ramp will be detoured to the Route 16 west exit towards Everett to take Revere Beach Parkway to Everett Avenue.

Closure of the ramp does not impact the mainline of Route 1 which will remain open with two lanes in each direction during the time noted above. The temporary closure is required to advance demolition and reconstruction of the Carter Street off-ramp. The closure is another in a series of such actions originally noticed to the public via press release, project website updates, and email alerts on March 26, 2020.

During the closure, working hours will run from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day of the operation. There will be no work during the overnight hours from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. however the ramp will remain closed from Friday, July 17th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, July 19th at 10:00 p.m. The project has also taken steps to enhance its abilities to monitor and control dust generated by the planned operation including weather monitoring and greater wetting capacity. Additional noise monitoring capacity has also been added to the project for this operation.

All closures are necessary for work related to the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. For more information on the project, please visit the project website: https://www.mass.gov/tobin-bridgechelsea-curves-rehabilitation-project.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.