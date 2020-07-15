News in Brief

IBEW Local 1505 Endorses Giannino for State Rep.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 1505 endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16th Suffolk District. Giannino has been a member of the Revere City Council since elected in 2012.

“Local 1505 recognizes Jessica’s strong community values and deep roots in public service, and proudly endorses her campaign for State Representative,” said Michael Zagami, Local 1505 Business Manager. “It’s clear that our District 16 members will benefit from having her on Beacon Hill and we look forward to her strong representation for working families.”

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1505, located in Woburn, represents over 2,200 Raytheon employees throughout the Commonwealth. IBEW’s mission is to provide Greater Boston’s developers with the best trained, most efficient, safest electricians and telecommunications specialists, while fostering the Union’s values of economic fairness, equal opportunity and charitable giving in the communities they work, live and raise families in.

“Coming from a family full of dedicated public servants and union members, I am very appreciative to have the support of Local 1505” said Giannino. “I will ensure that the 16th Suffolk District is represented by someone who believes passionately in putting the community first. With the help of Local 1505, we will go to all corners of the district and reach as many voters as possible before the September primary.”

Jessica began her career in politics as a City Councilor At-Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked to ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that Revere’s government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.

Street Paving Schedule

The following is a street paving schedule for next week. Once work begins there will be no access to the street.

•Weds., July 22 – Micropaving: Nichols Avenue, Cook Avenue, Springvale Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Madison Avenue, Brook Street, Bloomingdale Street, and Orange Street.

•Thursday, July 23 – Micropaving: Bloomingdale Street, Orange Street, Nichols Street, Cook Avenue, Springvale Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Madison Avenue, and Brook Street.

Annual Sidewalk Work Schedule

The following is a schedule of sidewalk work coming. There is not on-street parking in these areas during these work times.

•Spencer Avenue – July 13-21

•Pearl Street – July 16-30

•Park Street – July 29-Aug. 5

Park Square Changes Coming

Few in Chelsea haven’t had a close call either driving or walking in Park Square – one of the City’s most confusing traffic configurations. Now that is about to change after approval from the Traffic and Parking Commission to make significant reconfigurations of the Square.

Over the next several weeks, traffic calming improvements will be added to make the intersection safer for both drivers and pedestrians. Look for new crosswalks, pavement markings, and street signs. Any necessary road closures during this work will be announced in advance.

Public Meeting: Utility Improvements

The City of Chelsea will be starting a new capital improvements project, Broadway Water, and Sewer Improvements. The project will replace aging water and sewer infrastructure.

Replacing the water main reduces the risk of water quality issues, undersized pipe, and water loss from leaks and breaks. The Broadway project will replace water and sewer mainline and services from City Hall Avenue to the City Limit at Revere.

There will be an online meeting on the matter July 21, at 4:30 p.m. Find details of this project and Webex meeting login info on our website:

https://www.chelseama.gov/home/events/108211.

Chelsea Funeral Fund

For the dignity of loved ones who have passed, the Chelsea Funeral Fund provides up to $1,700 in financial assistance for cremation or burial. The fund is for Chelsea residents in need, regardless of religious affiliation, and is managed by Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church. To inquire, contact Reverend Edgar Gutiérrez-Duarte at 671-884-3300 or at [email protected]

Raft Program Rental Assistance

If anyone needs help paying rent, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Massachusetts Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. RAFT has expanded its eligibility requirements to help people with COVID-19 related job losses or financial hardship. Some things to consider:

•Your immigration status does not matter.

•You may be eligible for RAFT if you have not been, or will not be, able to pay rent, mortgage payments, or utilities due to COVID-19.

•You must be in contact with your landlord or property manager (RAFT funds are paid to them).

•If you are not on the lease, you can provide your landlord’s contact information to confirm that you are a tenant.

•If you need help to cover your security deposit (for first or last month’s rent), you can specify the unit you plan to move into, even if you have not yet signed the lease.

•You are not eligible if you are in an Emergency Assistance Shelter.