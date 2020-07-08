Police Briefs 07-09-2020

Fireworks Seized on Franklin Street

On Tuesday, June 30, CPD officers assigned to address an increase in citywide firework calls seized over $500 worth of fireworks from three men. Officers set up surveillance on Franklin Street near Nichols Street after observing several fireworks being lit shortly after 10 p.m. This area near the Everett city line has been one of many “hotspots” throughout the city that is being targeted by the Chelsea Police. The three individuals will be summoned to face charges for illegal possession of fireworks.

The Chelsea Police Department along with the Chelsea Fire Department stresses that this is a public safety issue, and together we want to prevent injuries to those involved or residents, and to reduce the risk of structure fires.

Stabbing at O’Malley

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, State Police and Chelsea Police responded to a stabbing at Mary O’Malley Park on Commandants Way. Responding Troopers, Officers, and EMS personnel located a 36-year-old man, believed to be homeless, who had been stabbed in the upper body. The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is in stable condition. State Police detectives interviewed several potential witnesses and MSP Crime Scene personnel processed the scene. The investigation remains active.