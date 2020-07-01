Bank Donates Personal Protective Equipment to Local First Responders and Health Care Workers

East Cambridge Savings Bank announced their donation of face shields to the Chelsea Police Department, Chelsea Fire Department, and the Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) Everett Hospital. This personal protective equipment (PPE) will be used by first responders in these communities as they interact with the public and serve local residents. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges to cities and towns across Massachusetts and beyond, a well-stocked supply of PPE is critical in helping to protect the health and safety of front-line workers.

“First responders and health care workers are so much more than essential employees – they are the people we look to when we are in crisis, and they always answer the call to help while putting the wellbeing of our neighbors before themselves,” said Gilda M. Nogueira, the Bank’s president and chief executive officer. “Donating a supply of face shields is a small gesture we can do as a bank and local business. We want to do our part to support these front-line workers and help them stay safe while they are serving the community.”

Christian Lanphere, administrator at CHA Everett Hospital spoke to how healthcare workers will use these face shields while serving the needs of patients. “This will go a long way both for us and several of our nursing homes that were significantly impacted by this virus. CHA Everett Hospital was one of the most significantly impacted healthcare facilities in the state by the COVID-19 pandemic. Protective equipment like face shields help provide some protection and assurance to our talented and compassionate staff members as they care for sick and elderly patients.”

For more information on the Bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how we are helping the communities we serve, please visit ecsb.com.