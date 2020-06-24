News Community Declaration by Record Staff • June 24, 2020 • 0 Comments Following the successful and peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Chelsea earlier thismonth, a group of community and faith leaders appeared at the June 15 online City Councilmeeting to collectively read a statement ‘Declaration of Faith & Unity by the ChelseaInterfaith Alliance and Chelsea City Leaders for Social Justice and Equality.’ Those picturedhere socially distanced in the Council Chambers after the reading, and they included Rev.Sandra Whitley, Father James Sheridan, Kourou Pich, Paul Nowicki, Pastor Eliot Penn,Father Hilario Saenez, Roseann Bongiovanni, School Committee Chair Kelly Garcia, JoeMahoney, Molly Baldwin, Pastor Ricardo Valle, Joan Cromwell and Supt. Almi Abeyta.