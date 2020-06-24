News

Community Declaration

Following the successful and peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Chelsea earlier this
month, a group of community and faith leaders appeared at the June 15 online City Council
meeting to collectively read a statement ‘Declaration of Faith & Unity by the Chelsea
Interfaith Alliance and Chelsea City Leaders for Social Justice and Equality.’ Those pictured
here socially distanced in the Council Chambers after the reading, and they included Rev.
Sandra Whitley, Father James Sheridan, Kourou Pich, Paul Nowicki, Pastor Eliot Penn,
Father Hilario Saenez, Roseann Bongiovanni, School Committee Chair Kelly Garcia, Joe
Mahoney, Molly Baldwin, Pastor Ricardo Valle, Joan Cromwell and Supt. Almi Abeyta.

