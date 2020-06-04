Boston Area Musicians Are ‘All In For Chelsea’

All In For Chelsea, a live-streaming concert featuring close to a dozen local musicians, will raise much-needed money for the One Chelsea Fund on Tuesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. Musicians Will Dailey, Chadwick Stokes, Oompa, Cliff Notez, Tanya Donelly and more are joining together to raise funds for the United Way’s One Chelsea Fund, supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in Chelsea, MA, one of the hardest-hit regions in the country. The concert will stream on the Calling All Crows Facebook page and over a dozen other social media sites.

Over the past three months, Chelsea has seen infection rates more than 10 times the state average, leading to dire impacts, both economically and socially for many Chelsea individuals and families. As thousands fight the virus, food and personal care items are running low. The One Chelsea Fund has been established to help families and individuals pay for rent, food, and medicine.

“Low income communities such as Chelsea have been disproportionately impacted by this virus; emotionally, physically, and mentally. Residents are now facing eviction, unemployment, and food insecurity,” Kelly Garcia, Vice Chairwoman, Chelsea School Committee. “The sad and harsh reality of all of this is that this pandemic has exacerbated the inequities that our students and families have faced for decades.”

Additional performers include: Dwight and Nicole, Adam Ezra, Alisa Amador, Aubrey Haddard and other special guests. The concert will also feature an up close look at the impact of Covid-19 on Chelsea with interviews from first responders and essential workers from Green Roots, The Chelsea Collaborative, The Neighborhood Developers, and United Way.

“We’ve all been affected by the coronavirus. However, it is no secret that some areas of the city and certain populations have suffered more than others,” said Will Dailey. “As a community, we need to rally around Chelsea and do what we can to help. I’m proud to be part of this event and am incredibly appreciative of all the musicians and partners who have volunteered their time and talents to make an impact.”

All In For Chelsea is a partnership between Dailey and Calling All Crows, a nonprofit social activist organization founded by Stokes and his partner Sybil Gallagher to bring their commitment to hands-on service and activism on the road.

All In For Chelsea takes place Tuesday, June 9 at 8 PM at the Calling All Crows facebook page.