Carter Street Off-Ramp Closures

MassDOT will close the Carter Street off-ramp two nights over three weekends in the spring for necessary repairs and safety improvements on the Carter Street off-ramp. First one starts this Friday night.

WEEKEND CLOSURES:

Friday, April 24 at 10 p.m. – Monday, April 27 at 5 a.m.

Friday, May 1 at 10 p.m. – Monday, May 4 at 5 a.m.

Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. – Monday, June 8 at 5 a.m.