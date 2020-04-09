News A Study in Black and White: People of Chelsea Project – Pandemic Edition by Record Staff • April 9, 2020 • 0 Comments Photographer Dar DeVita has been busy for the past few years documenting the people of Chelsea, and in the midst of that project, the City began to suffer from the world COVID-19 pandemic. Here, Juliana and Carlos Cardona pose with their eight children over a ‘Boston Stay Strong’ chalk drawing as they get some air during the shut-down. Maryellen Cahill poses in front of her window with a handful of masks she has made for first responders. DeVita said Cahill has made hundreds of masks and mailed them to those in need.