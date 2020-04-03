Rt. 1 South/Chelsea Curves to be reduced to one lane Monday

On Monday April 6, 2020, MassDOT will temporarily reduce Route 1 where it passes through the Chelsea Curves to a single lane in the southbound direction. The reduction will last for a single day and take place outside peak commuting hours. The reduction will allow the use of accelerated bridge construction methods to ensure that this vital section of Route 1 through Chelsea can continue to safely and efficiently process passenger and freight traffic. Work will address the placement of concrete for the rehabilitated Chelsea Viaduct.

ROUTE 1 TRAFFIC IMPACTS

ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone. Following this weekday operation, Route 1 will reopen to two lanes.

WORK HOURS