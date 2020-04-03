News

Rt. 1 South/Chelsea Curves to be reduced to one lane Monday

On Monday April 6, 2020, MassDOT will temporarily reduce Route 1 where it passes through the Chelsea Curves to a single lane in the southbound direction.  The reduction will last for a single day and take place outside peak commuting hours.  The reduction will allow the use of accelerated bridge construction methods to ensure that this vital section of Route 1 through Chelsea can continue to safely and efficiently process passenger and freight traffic.  Work will address the placement of concrete for the rehabilitated Chelsea Viaduct. 

ROUTE 1 TRAFFIC IMPACTS

  •  ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone. Following this weekday operation, Route 1 will reopen to two lanes.  

WORK HOURS

  •  Work will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

