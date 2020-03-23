City Manager: Minimize unnecessary contact with friends, family during COVID-19

City Manager Tom Ambrosino this morning said due to Chelsea’s high-density living situations, many in the City are at risk for being severely impacted by the COVID0-19 virus.

He called on the public and their households to reduce unnecessary physical contact with friends and family during the response, and for those outside for exercise or fresh air to maintain the six-foot social distancing rule.

“As you know, Chelsea has many residents living in close quarters,” he said. “We are at very high risk of being severely impacted by Coronavirus. In coordination with the state and our local hospitals, I ask that everyone in your household minimize unnecessary physical contact with friends and family. If you are outside for exercise, please practice social distancing from others. Having large crowds congregating in parks is dangerous. You can have the virus for 2 to 14 days before symptoms occur. So even if you feel fine, you may endanger others.

“We are trying hard to prevent disease transmission, reduce the burden on our health care system, and prevent death,” he continued. “Delaying the spread of coronavirus by even a month, and giving our health care system more time to prepare, could save thousands of lives.”

He also reminded those that may come down with the virus that they likely can recuperate in quarantine at home – as many have done already without having to visit the hospital.

“Remember, not everyone sick with the virus needs medical care,” he said. “The overwhelming majority of persons with the virus will have mild symptoms and can recover at home without medical assistance. Of course, if your symptoms become severe, such as a very high fever or trouble breathing, call your doctor. If you don’t have a doctor, call 911.”

If anyone needs help that is not urgent, or have questions, please call the City help line at 311. The City is actively engaging volunteers to help residents who need food and other assistance.

Soy el Gerente Municipal Tom Ambrosino y este es un mensaje sobre el virus.

Como es de conocimiento público, Chelsea tiene muchos residentes que viven en lugares cerrados. Tenemos un riesgo muy alto de ser gravemente afectados por el coronavirus.

En coordinación con el estado y nuestros hospitales locales, les pido a todos que minimicen el contacto físico innecesario con amigos y familiares. Si hace ejercicio al aire libre, practique el distanciamiento social. Tener grandes multitudes reuniéndose en parques es peligroso. Usted puede tener el virus de 2 a 14 días antes de que los síntomas aparezcan. Incluso si se siente bien, puede poner en peligro a otros. Es muy posible que una persona – aparentemente sana – enferme a otras personas.

Queremos prevenir la transmisión de enfermedades, reducir la carga sobre nuestro sistema de atención médica y prevenir la muerte. Podría salvar miles de vidas el retrasar la propagación del coronavirus, aunque sea por un mes, y darle a nuestro sistema de atención médica más tiempo para prepararse.

Recuerde que no todas las personas con el virus tienen síntomas.

Y no todas las personas enfermas con el virus necesitan atención médica. La mayoría de las personas con el virus tendrá síntomas leves y puede recuperarse en casa sin asistencia médica.

Por supuesto, si sus síntomas se vuelven severos (como fiebre muy alta o dificultad para respirar) llame a su médico. Si no tiene un médico, llame al 911.

Si necesita ayuda que no sea urgente, o si tiene preguntas, marque el 311, la línea de ayuda de la Ciudad. Además estamos reclutando activamente a voluntarios para ayudar a los residentes que necesitan alimentos y otra asistencia.