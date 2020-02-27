DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Roast March 6

Sen. Sal DiDomenico will once again be hosting the Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday, March 6, 2020 beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus in Charlestown.

This event has become the official kick-off to the Greater Boston St. Patrick’s Day season. In addition to a traditional Irish dinner, the night will include Irish music by Devri Boston, step dancers, bag pipers, videos by elected officials and the annual presentation of the Golden Shamrock Award to a community leader. More than 75 federal, state, and local elected officials are also expected to attend and several of them will try their favorite St. Patrick’s Day jokes.

A who’s who list of Massachusetts political figures will be joining the festivities including Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, Attorney General Maura Healey, State Auditor Suzanne Bump, Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, and many more. There will also be a special surprise guest and some of Boston’s well know comedians as well. This event is one of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day traditions in the Greater Boston community and Senator Nick Collins, the host of the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, will also be at the event.

For tickets and event information, please call (617) 387-3327. Proceeds will go to The DiDomenico Foundation, which funds educational scholarships for high school students, as well as a large toy drive during the holiday season for domestic violence and homeless shelters throughout the Greater Boston area.