Mystic Valley Elder Services Elects Officers and Members to its Board

In late October, the Board of Directors of Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) re-elected three officers and elected one new officer including Dorothy Martin-Long of Everett to lead the company in the coming year. The Board also elected four new board members for FY20. The MVES Board of Directors is composed of 33 members all of whom represent the 11 communities that MVES serves. More than 50 percent of the board is age 60 or over and more than half are appointed by our area municipal Councils on Aging, ensuring that MVES is governed by the people that the agency serves.

“Mystic Valley Elder Services is fortunate to have dedicated community members who are willing and able to serve our agency,” said MVES Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. O’Leary. “The new officers, elected by their peers, will undoubtedly bring wisdom and energy to the agency and its initiatives.”

The following individuals were re-elected/elected officers at the fall Board of Directors meeting:

Kathleen Beaulieu of Wakefield was re-elected President of the Board. Ms. Beaulieu has served on the Board of Directors at MVES since 2013 and was recently acting Vice President of the Board. She is a member of the Board’s Oversight, Executive, Nominating and Bylaws and Personnel Committees. Ms. Beaulieu retired after 31 years of employment with The Savings Bank of Wakefield where she held the position of Senior Vice President, Retail Lending. She is also affiliated with the Wakefield Senior Housing Corporation.

Attorney Neil Osborne of Medford Attorney Neil Osborne of Medford was re-elected Vice President. Attorney Osborne has served on the Board of Directors at MVES since 2009. He was recently Clerk of the Board and is a member of the Board’s Planning & Advocacy and Personnel Committees. Attorney Osborne, an active community advocate, has served as President of the Mystic Valley Area Branch NAACP, Vice President of West Medford Community Center and currently also serves as Vice President on the board of Medford Health Matters, and co-chair of North Shore Community Health Alliance CHNA -16.

Janice T. Houghton of Stoneham was re-elected Treasurer. Ms. Houghton has served on the Board of Directors at MVES since 2009 and is a member of the Board’s Planning & Advocacy and Nominating & Bylaws Committees. She is currently Board Chair at StonehamBank. Ms. Houghton also serves as a member of the Winchester Hospital Board and is Chair of the Town of Stoneham Retirement Board.

Dorothy Martin-Long of Everett was elected Clerk. Ms. Long has served on the Board of Directors at Mystic Valley Elder Services since 2014 and has been acting Clerk of the Company as well as a member of the Board’s Personnel and Oversight/Planning Committees. Ms. Long is retired and served for 30 years as the District Manager of H&R Block. She is a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she teaches Sunday school and serves there as financial clerk.

The following individuals were elected new members of the board at the fall Board of Directors meeting:

Joseph Caira of Dracut is the Branch Manager at Brookline Bank in Malden. He also volunteers at Mystic Valley in our Money Management Program and a member of the Board’s Development Committee.

Stacey Minchello of South Boston is the Executive Director at the Melrose Council on Aging. She is a member of the Board’s Finance Committee.

Anthonia Olatubosun of Malden is an Analyst at Santander Bank in Malden. She is a member of the Board’s Finance Committee.

Saritin Rizutto of Wakefield is the Vice President of Emerging Populations and Community Relations at Metro Credit Union in Chelsea. She is a member of the Board’s Finance Committe