Congressman Joe Kennedy III Hosts Spanish-Language Town Hall

Special to the Record

U.S Rep Joe Kennedy III hosted a Spanish-langauge town hall this Saturday at Veronica Robles Cultural Center in East Boston. Kennedy, who is challenging Sen. Ed Markey in a primary race for U.S Senate, took questions from an audience of Spanish-speaking community members for nearly an hour.

Chelsea City Councilor Judith Garcia, who has endorsed Kennedy, introduced the Congressman to a room full of Spanish-speaking residents from East Boston, Chelsea, and other towns and cities in the area. (See story on page 3). Voters had the opportunity to ask the Congressman questions regarding his candidacy, positions and priorities without the filter of a translator.

Kennedy said that the East Boston town hall, along with another Spanish-language town hall hosted the same day in Lawrence, were about showing up for people in Massachusetts who are all too often left out of the political process.

“Since day one of this campaign we have been committed to showing up for every voter of Massachusetts and meeting people where they are,” Kennedy said. “At a time when too many people feel ignored and cut out of our political process, we are building as inclusive, transparent and accessible of a grassroots operation as we can. With the growing base of Latinx voters across our commonwealth and country — and their immense contributions to every corner of American life — these town halls are an essential early part of our campaign, to directly hear the concerns, challenges, hopes and lived experience of every resident.”

After the town hall, Kennedy joined State Sen. Joe Boncore and other local elected officials for a Meet and Greet at Pazza on Porter. Sen. Boncore, who represents East Boston, Cambridge, Revere and Winthrop, formally endorsed Kennedy in his bid for Senate in front of a restaurant full of supporters.

The two Spanish-language town halls are the first of their kind in the history of Massachusetts Senate races, and they conclude the first stage of Kennedy’s 2020 community town hall tour. To date, Kennedy has completed 11 town halls over the last month, including: Worcester, Malden, Lowell, Barnstable, Salem, Dedham, Amherst, Springfield, Framingham, Leominster, Randolph.