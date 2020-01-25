News Briefs

Black History Month Calendar

The Chelsea Black Community (CBC) will host a series of events for Black History Month throughout February, with the big event culminating on Feb. 20. There will be performances, educational artifacts, vendors, children’s’ activities and more.

The events are as follows:

•Feb. 4, 5-7 p.m. – City Hall art reception, 500 Broadway. Chelsea art, poetry, African and African-American artifacts.

•Feb. 17, 5 p.m. Community Cook Off Dinner. La Luz de Cristo Iglesia, 738 Broadway.

•Feb. 20, 5-8 p.m. Black History Month Celebration, Williams Middle School, 180 Walnut St. Special recognition honoring ‘Chelsea Trailblazers.’ There will also be a dynamic keynote speaker with activities, food and more.

•Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m. Evening of Performing Arts. There will be dance groups, a fashion show, comedy acts and much more. Clark Avenue Middle School, 8 Clark Ave. Refreshments will be served.

Spring Recreation Sign Ups

Spring Registration for youth & adult recreation programs is now underway! Check our website HYPERLINK “http://recreation.chelseama.gov/” \t “_blank” recreation.chelseama.gov where you can review and register for a wide range of programs such as keyboard and guitar classes, tennis, Pilates, computer technology, field trips, English and Spanish language classes. Register online or in-person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30 p.m. For more info call 617-466-5233.

Chelsea Street Bridge Meeting

Join GreenRoots on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. for a discussion with the federal delegation on the Chelsea Street Bridge, the impact it has on residents and possible solutions. The meeting will take place at GreenRoots, 227 Marginal St.

Computer Classes for Adults in Spanish & English

Computer Fundamentals

Discover the basics of operating a computer and how to use Microsoft Word feature to support skills necessary in the workforce. Check our website HYPERLINK “http://recreation.chelseama.gov/” \t “_blank” recreation.chelseama.gov where you can register online or in-person. Saturdays, 2-4pm; Feb 1-April 4 $20

Tech Goes Home (Chelsea Residents ONLY who qualify)

Acquire basic computer and internet skills. Sessions focus on how to find a job online, how to secure a professional email and more. After completing 15 hours of training, participants have the option of purchasing a new Chromebook for $50. Call 617-466-5233 for details. Mondays, 6-8:30pm; Feb 24- April 6. No cost. Register in person by Feb 19.

Chelsea Community Schools, Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm and Saturday, 9-4:30pm.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” \t “_blank” [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.