News Farewell Supt. Dr. Mary Bourque by Record Staff • December 20, 2019 • 0 Comments Chelsea School Supt. Dr. Mary Bourque watches the performances with her family. Meanwhile, a slideshow detailing Chelsea School Supt. Dr. Mary Bourque’s life, ends with a special message to the retiring educator. It all came during the farewell party to Bourque, who is leaving her role as superintendent of schools this month after an entire career working in the district – as well as growing up and attending Chelsea schools.