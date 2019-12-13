Spike in Crime Over the Week Includes Break-In at Chelsea High, Bank Robbery and Shots Fired

A series of serious crimes have spiked concern in Chelsea this month, though Chelsea Police have already made key arrests in most of the incidents.

While the summer and fall were relatively quiet this year, suddenly a wave of activity showed up in December – starting with a series of break-ins to Chelsea High School.

“It was a busy week, but with a lot of success in terms of holding those responsible accountable for their actions,” said Chief Brian Kyes.

•On Friday, Dec. 6, police responded to the high school at 5 a.m. for an unauthorized person in the school. That person was believed to be a suspect in three other breaks to the high school over the past three weeks. Other breaks occurred on Nov. 14, Nov. 21 and Nov. 24. More than 20 computers were stolen from the high school during the period.

Using State Police K-9 resources and school personnel, Police were able to locate the suspect in the school.

It is believed he entered the school through a window on the side of the building nearest the swimming pool.

Pierre Nrgle, 27, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged.

•On Monday, Dec. 2, around 3:30 p.m., a shooting incident occurred outside the laundromat at the corner of Essex and Ellsworth Streets. Two individual, both armed, had got into an altercation outside. Both men fired rounds at each other though only one man was hit. The injured man was only grazed in the abdomen with no penetration wounds.

Police were not notified of the event until much later by the laundromat owner, and the ShotSpotter system didn’t activate. The injured man was put under arrest at the scene. On Thursday, Dec. 5, Santos Canizalez, 19, of 155 Pearl St., was arrested and charged as the other half of the shooting incident.

•On Dec. 5, police got reports of an armed robbery at the cab stand in Bellingham Square. Around 7:30 p.m., Officer Rob Hammond was reporting to work for his shift when he heard the radio call. Being in the area, he quickly located the suspect in the Square, who fled on foot. A chase ensued through the downtown, and the suspect was eventually apprehended in the Family Market on Fourth Street/Broadway by Officer Hammond.

A firearm was located in close proximity to the suspect while he was hiding in the store. Felony charges against the suspect are pending.

•Finally, on Saturday, Dec. 7, the TD Bank in Bellingham Square was robbed at gunpoint around 3 p.m. The suspect entered the bank wearing a motorcycle helmet and a mask. He demanded money and fled. Later on, he was arrested in Revere, with all the money apparently being recovered. The FBI is leading that investigation and charges are pending.