News Temple Holds Donor Luncheon by Record Staff • December 6, 2019 • 0 Comments Temple Emmanuel recently held its annual Donor Luncheon at the Continental, Saugus. In the top photo Front row, Phyllis Vigoda and Penney Gaman. Back row, Dotty Novak, Cathy Novak, Stephanie Blomberg, Susan Novak, Ronda Winer, and Joan McKinnon. In the bottom photo Front row, Edythe Shuman, Shirley Kaplan, Gloria Gerrig, Gloria Glazer, Elaine Finklestein, and Lillian Bockser. Back row, Amy Torf-Feinberg, Beverly Feinstein, and Megan Mooney.