Mark Martineau Takes on Role as Interim Principal at Chelsea High School

Former Chelsea High Principal Alexander Mathews has resigned as the principal due to family complications, and now the district leadership has tapped Mark Martineau as the interim principal – with the potential to become the permanent principal if all goes well.

Mathews has been at the helm of Chelsea High for the last two years, but last month he suddenly had to resign – taking on a new job as a special projects manager for the superintendent.

In a short letter to the school community, he said family challenges forced him to focus his immediate time and dedication away from his job.

“It has been a wonderful experience to be part of the Chelsea High community, and I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know you,” he said. “I am left with a deep sense of gratitude for the time I had at Chelsea High and wish you all the best in your future. Each and every one of you has the power to make the world a better place.”

On the same day, Incoming Supt. Almi Abeyta and Supt. Mary Bourque announced that Martineau would take the helm on an interim basis.

“Mr. Martineau is a solid leader and well respected educator at Chelsea High School,” said Abeyta. “We are fortunate to have the depth of leadership that we have. I know that he will do a great job and continue to take CHS to new heights.”

Bourque said Mathews will transition to a position working on special projects for her, and very soon, Abeyta. He will be taking a deep dive into statistics and planning for a plan to institute early high school into the middle school curriculum. This is much like the early college program at the high school, which he will also be studying. Finally, he will be working to deepen partnerships with the vocational schools.

Mathews started the year at Chelsea High.

Bourque added that Martineau is a very capable leader, and she has high hopes for him at CHS. He was assistant principal and a well-revered track coach at CHS. He came to Chelsea Public Schools nine years ago after making a career change from the hospitality industry.