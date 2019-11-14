Antiques Roadshow in Boston on May 25

In search of America’s hidden treasures for the series’ 25th season, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, May 25 as part of its 2020 Production Tour! PBS’s most-watched ongoing series celebrates this milestone with stops exclusively at distinctive, historic locations across the country.

“Holding events at these locations allows our cameras to film appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right, adding an exciting depth to our show,” said ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “I can’t wait to see what treasures we uncover in Boston. And stay tuned, we’ll be revealing the historic location we’ve selected very soon!”

From each of the 2020 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 17-time Emmy® Award nominated production’s 25th broadcast season, to air in 2021. Produced by WGBH Boston, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is seen by up to 8 million viewers each week. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW airs locally Mondays at 8pm on WGBH 2.

Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2020 Tour ticket entry process opens Tuesday, November 12. To enter the random drawing for free tickets to a 2020 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.

Deadline for entries is Monday, February 19, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

And new this year, a small number of tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram and Twitter. Social media entries will be accepted for one month, with a deadline of December 11, 2019 at 11:59pm PT. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2020 Tour Complete Rules page.

At each appraisal event, around 3,000 ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s 2020 Production Tour city locations and dates are announced below. Historic venues in each city will be revealed closer to each event date.

Ice Skating Class

NEW Learn-To-Skate classes for children, ages 4 to 18 at the LoConte Rink on Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Medford, start Sunday, November 17th at 1:00 pm, for 7 weeks. NOVERMBER SPECIAL – use discount code MED2 and get 7 classes for the price of 6.

Use hockey, recreational or figure skates. Beginner, intermediate and advanced classes taught. For information and to register, call Bay State Skating School at 781-890-8480 or visit online at www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org.

Boston University Graduates Chelsea Residents

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 2,106 students in Sept. 2019.

Receiving degrees were Claudio Toro Serey, Master of Arts in Psychology; Hazie Crespo, Master of Education in Curriculum and Teaching; Mathew Henao, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Cum Laude; Jiaoyi Li, Master of Science in Applied Business Analytics.

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. Consisting of 16 schools and colleges, BU offers students more than 250 programs of study in science and engineering, social science and humanities, health science, the arts, and other professional disciplines, along with a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University’s research and teaching mission. With more than 33,000 students, BU is the fourth-largest private university in the country and a member of the American Association of Universities (AAU), a nonprofit association of 62 of North America’s leading research-intensive institutions.