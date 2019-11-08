School Update

District-Wide

•During the second meeting of the school year, SEPAC parents learned more about resources for children with special needs around the neighborhood. Our guest speakers were: Cara Cogliano, from the Chelsea Community Connections; Amy Izen, a speech- language pathologist and Bonnie Fishman, a clinical social worker, both from Chelsea MGH. Everyone enlightened parents about local resources, alongside Angelica Bachour and Zoila Ruiz, President and Vice-President of Chelsea SEPAC.

The parents thank CPS for opening the doors to these collaborators.

•The Chelsea Track and Field team invites you to join for the 5th annual Red Devil Turkey Trot, held on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. This fun event is a 3k walk/5k run and all proceeds go to support the Track and Field and Cross-Country programs at CHS. The money supports our student athletes by providing necessary equipment, food, and paying for entry fees for competitions.

Sign up: chelseahighturkeytrot.com

•On Oct. 24, Eastern Bank Branch Managers presented a parent workshop on Credit Score for the middle school parents. Some of the topics discussed were the importance of checking your credit score for errors, managing your credit and improving your credit.

Kelly School

•The school had an amazing turn out for Family Math Night. Families practiced using the “three reads” strategy to make sense of math problems — and judging by the laughter, had a good time doing it. Special shout-out to parents for being learners alongside the children.

•The 2nd Grade Caminos students earned pajama day by working together to earn 1,000 class Dojo points. They reached this milestone by being active listeners, active participators, demonstrating strong work habits. Check out how these students remained super-focused . . . even in their pajamas!

Hooks School

•Students in Ms. Boucher, Ms. O’Neill, and Ms. DePoalo’s classes visited the Arnold Arboretum on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Sokolowski School

•The Sokolowski School held their Sokolowski Success Day on Thursday, Oct. 31. Teachers and students displayed their team color’s character trait on the Pyramid of Success by dressing up as their team’s mascot or wearing their team color. Classrooms tried to demonstrate every block of the Pyramid of Success and earn their swag tags. A great time for the whole school.

Clark Avenue Middle

•Run for Fun has begun at the Clark Avenue Middle School. Students are working on their running endurance and speed twice a week after school.

Wright Middle School

•Wright Academy students earned a spirit week this week to celebrate their academic and SEL/advisory achievements! Ranging from “Pajama day” and “Character day” to “Chelsea PRIDE day” in our red and black, WSTA was full of spirit this week.

•On October 15, about 30 7th and 8th graders from WSTA went to Northeastern University with 7th grade teachers John Ruggiero, Heather Pascucci and Noah Merksamer. At Northeastern, the students toured the university, sat in on college classes and labs. They ended the night at Matthews Arena to see a hockey game where the #9 Northeastern Huskies defeated the #4 UMass Minutemen by a score of 3-1.

Chelsea High School

•Last week, at the Massachusetts State House, Chelsea High School students Asma Bana and Mohamed Ali accepted the Kale Blazer award on behalf of Chelsea High’s Youth Food Movement. The Kale Blazer award is given by Massachusetts Farm to School, and recognizes individuals, organizations, or schools at the forefront of the farm to school movement in Massachusetts. Youth Food Movement (YFM) is an internship program for young food activists to create change in the food system in Chelsea. YFM is part of Healthy Chelsea, a coalition working to improve environmental and social conditions so that healthy eating and active living will become community norms. ​Youth Food Movement also received a special citation from Senator Sal DiDomenico and a tour from a staff member who is native to Chelsea. It was just great and the whole experience made them feel very special.

•Chelsea High School students engaged with employers at the Fall 2019 Job Fair organized by Tania Baez and Brian Nunez from the Mass Hire Metro North Workforce Board and through. This is the second job fair brought to Chelsea High School through the DESE Connecting Activities program. Over 70 students were in attendance and got to inquire about positions at Costco, Stop & Shop, Valvoline and others. Way to go Chelsea High students in showcasing your professionalism and desire to develop professionally.

•On Saturday the boy’s and girl’s cross country teams competed at the CAC league meet at Greater Lowell. Senior Jazmany Reyes was the overall winner in the varsity race running 17:17 for the 3.1 mile course. Reyes was voted as the league MVP for winning the league meet. Other boy’s that ran well were Ian Padilla (9th), Oscar Amaya (11th) Ruben Padilla (19th) and Joseph Terval (27th). The boy’s finished third as a team. On the girl’s side, junior captain Percy Melgar was sixth and Sade Rosales was eighth. Both earned all-star status with their finishes.