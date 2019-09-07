Police Briefs 09-05-2019

Shots Fired

On Aug. 25, at 1:08 a.m., officers responded to the area of 43 Central Ave. on the report of a Shot Spotter activation. Upon the officers’ arrival, they heard a second gunshot and responded to 18 Maverick St. Officers observed a male that fit the description of the male firing the gun and placed him under arrest. CPD Detectives responded and executed a search warrant at 18 Maverick St. and seized the firearm and other evidence.

Carlos Rodriguez, 37, of 18 Maverick St., was charged with disorderly conduct, intoxicated licensee carrying a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and five counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Ran a Stop Sign, Class B Drugs

On Aug. 19, at 4:36 p.m., while on patrol on Grove Street, a CPD officer observed a white vehicle traveling down Grove Street and proceeding through a stop sign.

The car was pulled over.

The operator was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license. While in custody, the officers uncovered illegal prescription drugs in the man’s possession.

Jonathan Arce, 32, of Revere, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, stop sign violation and possession of a Class B drug.

Street Fight

On Aug. 19, at 10:43 p.m., a CPD officer noticed two parties fighting in the middle of the Street on Hawthorne in front of the Phoenix Academy. Both males involved were placed under arrest.

Jose Flores, 32, of Lynn; and William Rivera, 46, of 643 Broadway, were both charged with assault and battery.

Stop Yelling!

On Aug. 24, at 4:33 p.m., a CPD officer while in the area Bellingham Square observed a female party that was shouting at a male in the area of McDonald’s. The officer warned both to stop their behavior and to move on. The female continued her behavior and was placed under arrest for being a disorderly person.

Bianca Cabral, 18, of East Boston, was charged with disorderly conduct.