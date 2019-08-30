A Standing ‘O’ for Linda Breau : Chelsea Deputy School Superintendent Honored

Linda Breau is retiring from the Chelsea school system and she’s learning just how much her colleagues and the schoolteachers have appreciated her 26 years of service in the city.

Breau, who is deputy superintendent of the Chelsea public schools, received a warm, standing ovation from the entire assemblage of teachers and administrators when she was honored Monday during the program at the annual back-to-school breakfast.

Dr. Mary Bourque, superintendent of Chelsea schools, presented the award to her esteemed colleague. Chelsea education’s dynamic duo has been together since 1998 leading the school system to many successes.

“I have the bittersweet and yet privilege to honor a dedicated lifelong educator – Deputy Supt. Linda Breau, who will be retiring in a mere 35 days,” Bourque said.

“Linda is a lifelong educator who served in the Chelsea schools since 1993 – 26 years,” noted Bourque. “She began her career as a paraprofessional at the ELC, went on to serve our students as ESL teacher, Assistant Principal, and Principal of the Clark Avenue Middle School.

“She moved to Central Office in 2011 as Assistant Superintendent and was then promoted to Deputy Superintendent in 2016. We have been side by side learning, serving, having successes and at times making mistakes – but always learning, always looking to be better.”

Bourque continued her praise of the beloved administrator, stating, “We are a better school district today because of Linda’s quiet strength, relentless work ethic; her love of our students and Chelsea families.

“Personally I am a better leader and better superintendent today because she has always been by my side. Linda has changed lives and touched so many,” said Bourque. “So before she leaves at the end of September for a well-deserved retirement, I want to publicly thank her for her service and for friendship to us all and to me.”

As Breau left her seat and approached the podium, the crowd stood up and acknowledged her accomplishments with hearty applause. Making the moment even more significant for Linda Breau was the fact that her husband, Robert “Bobby” Breau, a Chelsea High School alumnus and one of the city’s greatest athletes, was there to witness it all from a seat in the VIP section.

Breau humbly accepted the award, thoughutfully acknowledging all employees in the school system in her remarks.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend the last 26 years than working in this wonderful district,” she said. “I have met and befriended so any wonderful and dedicated people, from paraprofessionals to teachers/support staff to administrators to custodial crew to kitchen staff to security.

“It takes a village and you are that village. It has been an honor and a privilege to have worked with all of you.

“I’m proud of who Chelsea Public Schools has become today. I’m so proud that we welcome and educate. We open our doors and provide opportunity to our kids. One thing I ask as I leave the district: keep on welcoming and educating! Our kids need all of you.”