Councillor Tejada Praises Let It Fly Classic directors

City Councillor Luis Tejada will be a spectator at the fifth annual Let It Fly Basketball Classic Saturday at Jordan Boys and Girls Club.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” said Tejada. “The directors [Kyle Umemba and Cesar Castro do such a great job running this event.”

Tejada said the whole atmosphere at the tournament is exciting. “It’s like one of these urban scenarios that you see on TV with the whole basketball game going on and everyone is yelling and screaming, but having a good time. It’s just a fantastic atmosphere.”

Tejada said the event always draws an enthusiastic crowd, “but it’s safe, it’s protected. The police are there. Everybody is there just to have fun and raise money for our Chelsea High School students. It’s a win-win-win situation all around, so it’s definitely one of those worthwhile events to attend.”

Tejada, a past tournament sponsor, said he will also be bringing his children and nephews to the Jordan Boys and Girls Club. “My kids love basketball and my nephews play in basketball leagues, so we’ll all be heading over to watch it,” he said.

Tejada said he’s looking forward to seeing Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell at the tournament. Joan is the mother of Co-Director Kyle Umemba.

“Joan and I grew up around the same time in Chelsea,” said Tejada, who is 1986 Chelsea High School graduate. “Joan is amazing. She’s all over the place, always helping out and it’s always, ‘what can I do to improve our area?’ “She is just a beautiful person. It’s just an amazing Chelsea family that is here to help our residents and our neighbors. They’re one of these Chelsea pride families. When you speak of Chelsea and families that you’re proud of, they’re right at the top.”

The tournament begins at 10 a.m., with games continuing all day until a champion is crowned. There are refreshments, musical entertainment, and raffle drawings. Admission to the games is free.