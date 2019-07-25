News Phase 2 Underway by Record Staff • July 25, 2019 • 0 Comments Demetrius Fuller and Casey Merkle are shown here in front of the existing mural on Cherry Street. The mural, ‘Chelsea Right Now’, was started last fall by Fuller and his crew. The rough draft of the mural took shape quickly, and this summer he said they are touching it up and adding details. “We’re going to block it in and make the woman in the mural more realistic,” he said. “We’ll add detail to the building and the top of the fountain as well. Its Phase 2.” The mural is expected to be fully completed by the end of July.