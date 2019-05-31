News Memorial Day in Chelsea by Record Staff • May 31, 2019 • 0 Comments Well-known veterans advocate Paul Monti spoke at length about being a Gold Star Father – having lost his son Jared Monti in 2006. Monti has been active in relaying the stories of his son, and others, who were lost in war. He said Memorial Day is not an easy day for those who have lost children in the throes of war. Grand Marshal Tim Leazott, a veteran who works at the Soldiers’ Home, led the 8th annual Girl Scout Memorial Day Parade up Broadway on Monday, May 27. The Parade featured Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, elected officials and Explorer Post 109 – among many others. Charlie Lanzillo may be 99, but he wasn’t about to miss the Memorial Day Exercises on Monday, May 27, where in an emotional moment, he stood as the Chelsea High School band played the Navy anthem. Lanzillo is a life-long resident of Chelsea, and fought in the Pacific Theatre on Tinian Island, which was the take-off point for the bomber planes that dropped the Atomic Bomb on Japan.