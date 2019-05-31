Chelsea Mensches The Jewish Journal Newspaper Honors Lubarsky, Medros at Awards Breakfast

The Jewish Journal newspaper honored members of its community who have made special contributions through their volunteer efforts and philanthrophy.

Jewish Journal Publisher Steve Rosenberg (second from left) congratulates Todd Levine, Adele Lubarsky, and Ed Medros on being named “Mensches” in recognition of their volunteer efforts and philanthropic work.

Adele Lubarsky, principal of the Hooks Elementary School, and Ed Medros, president of the Walnut Street Synagogue, were honored as Mensches at the breakfast held May 19 at Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody.

Lubarsky, a Chelsea High School graduate, thanked the Journal for the honor in her acceptance speech.

“And it is an honor as president of Temple Ner Tamid to host this event,” said Lubarsky. “In my mind there are few higher Jewish compliments to pay someone than to call them a mensch.

“A mensch is a person who can be relied on to act with honor and integrity. The Yiddish term means more than that: it also suggests someone who is kind and considerate. For me, the term mensch does not come easy.

“When I thought about my definition of mensch, I went to my favorite source: Google. Brigitte Nicole in “Lessons Learned in Life” provided me with the framework of what I consider I needed to do to be considered a mensch.

“Surround yourself with people who are kind, caring, who are growing and want to learn. People who don’t mind saying sorry or thank you and will ask you if you need anything. These people will keep you positive. To find these people is to be one,” said Lubarsky.

The popular school administrator added, “For me, this honor belongs to everyone in my family and Temple life who have supported me in the past and helped me become a mensch.”

Medros, who has done an outstanding job maintaining the history of the Walnut Street shul, also humbly accepted the prestigious award. “I am truly honored to be recognized as a mensch by the Jewish Journal and to walk in the same steps as all the other mensches here and everyone in attendance. I thank you very much. It is a labor of love for me to be president of the Walnut Street synagogue.”

Medros concluded his remarks by inviting guests to take a tour of the landmark Jewish house of worship.

Also honored was Todd Levine, whose family formerly owned Levine’s Meat Market on Central Avenue. Todd is now the proprietor of Levine’s Kosher Meat Market in Peabody.

The publisher of the Jewish Journal is Steve Rosenberg, whose family owned and operated Murray and Eddy’s Delicatessen on Broadway, Chelsea, for many years.

A former reporter for The Boston Globe, Rosenberg congratulated the honorees in an inspiring speech to begin the program. Rosenberg and a special committee of the Journal’s Board of Overseers, including Chairman Matthew Schwartz, Neil Donnefeld, Donna Lozow Pierce, and Susan Garnick, planned and organized the annual breakfast.