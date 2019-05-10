Obituaries 05-09-2019

Sister Brigid Mary Hurley

Died peacefully

Sister Brigid Mary Hurley died peacefully surrounded by her friends and family on April 4.

She was the daughter of Timothy and Bridget Manning Hurley of Malden and she is survived by her three brothers: Timothy and his wife, Ann Marie of Peabody, Michael and his wife, Barbara of Braintree and Neil and his wife, Kathleen of Winchester. Sister is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana on April 8.

All are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass in Malden at Sacred Hearts Church on Saturday, May 11 at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary of the Woods, IN 47876-1007. Local arrangements are by Lane Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.

Rena Mae Mason

Her smile lit up a room

Rena Mae Mason of Farmville, Virginia made her journey to heaven on April 28 at the age of 70. She was born May 12, 1948 in Chelsea and married Ronald Mason on August 4, 1967.

She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her smile lit up a room. She loved going to the zoo, having her annual Fish Fry and playing Phase 10. She left here as the “Forever Champion.” Prior to her illness, she was one step from getting her solo license to fly a plane. That was her one great dream

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Muzarol, her mother, Jeanne Muzarol and her beloved grandson, Christopher Mason.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Mason, her sons: Ronald Mason, Jr. and Richard Mason; two wonderful grandchildren, Aundriea Montzingo and Brandon Mason and seven brothers and sisters: Carol Monzione, Janet Gray, Edward Muzarol, Michael Muzarol, Robert Muzarol, Bill Muzarol and Nancy Marzulla.

A graveside service will be held on May 18 at 11 a.m. at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, her wish was a donation in memory of Rena Mason to Glory Reins Ranch, 1587 Plank Road, Farmville, VA 23901.

Kreg Scott

Devoted to family

Kreg S. Scott passed away suddenly on Monday, April 29 in his Chelsea home. He was 47 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, a son of Anthony L., III and Florence A. (Hartigan) Scott of Chelsea, Kreg attended schools in Revere and resided there for most of his life. For the past several years he resided in Chelsea caring for his parents. His life devotion was to his family.

He is survived by his parents and his beloved son, Kreg S. Scott II of Revere. He was the dear brother of Antonette Jarvis and her husband, Robert of Haverhill, Robert Scott and his wife, Beate of Norway and the late Anthony L. Scott, IV and Shane Scott and the beloved uncle to his special nieces, Shana and Nicole and his nephew, Scott Vera. He is also survived by several uncles and extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to visit and attend a Life Tribute and Memorial Service conducted from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home on Friday, May 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The service for Kreg will be held in the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Home is fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite the funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com