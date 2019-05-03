CHS Concert Band, Cantare Win Big at Music in the Parks Festival

The Chelsea High Concert Band and Cantare Choir gave yet another reason why it should be considered the best urban – or suburban – music program in the state, taking home numerous awards at last weekend’s Music in the Parks Festival.

The Festival took place at the Westfield South Middle School and Westfield High School, and typically ends with an awards ceremony and fun day at Six Flags New England. However, due to the inclement weather, the Chelsea musicians had to be content with simply taking home some of the top prizes in the state.

Cantare Director Pete Pappavaselio and Concert Band Director Shannon Sullivan reported that both groups did outstanding at the Festival.

The CHS Percussion Ensemble took first place and received the highest adjudicated score of all of the ensembles present that day, with a score of 98 (out of 100) and a rating of Superior.

The CHS Band received a rating of Excellent and placed fourth overall.

The CHS Cantare received also received a rating of Excellent and came in third place, and the CHS Choir received a rating of Superior and came in second place. Additionally, Dimas Villanueva was recognized as the Best Student Accompanist of the competing ensembles and received an award for his guitar playing on “California Dreamin'” and “Blackbird.”

The CHS Band’s next performance will be on Memorial Day at City Hall, at a ceremony which begins at 9 a.m. All of these ensembles will be performing at Arts Night Out, which is the combined year-end event with the Visual Arts Department. That celebration is on Fri., May 31, with the art gallery opening at 6 p.m., and the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Viewing the art gallery is free, and tickets to the concert are $4.