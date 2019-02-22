STEM Demonstration Scheduled For Parents and Kids on Saturday at CPL

Dr. Alfred Donatelli, chair of the Chemical Engineering Department at UMass/Lowell, will lead an interactive, hands-on STEM demonstration for parents and children on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Chelsea Public Library.

The demonstration is part of the Black History Month series of events put together by the Lewis Latimer Society and Museum, led by Co-Directors Ronald Robinson and Leo Robinson, and the Chelsea Balck Community, led by President Joan Cromwell.

The event is being held to promote the importance of STEM education to youth, who are the future engineers and scientists.

Dr. Al will demonstrate how to make super-cool, homemade ice cream with nitrogen, how Slime and Super balls are made from every-day materials and ingredients that we find in our homes.

Dr. Al and his team of assistant, which include Ken Umemba, members of the Lewis Latimer Society and Museum, Chelsea Black Community, and Bunker Hill Community College, will explore the application of these benign experiments in chemical engineering reaction kinetics and reaction design, mechanical engineering thermodynamics and heat transfers, emulsion polymerization in plastics engineering, and in weightlessness when astronauts land in space.

The event is free of charge.