Colwen Hotels Employees Come Together to Donate over $5,000 in Holiday Gifts for Families in Need Through CAPIC’s Chelsea Revere Family Network

Employees of Colwen Hotels collaborated this holiday season to work together as teams to give back to the local community through CAPIC, Community Action Programs Inter-City Inc., and the Chelsea/Revere Family Network.

Jeannette Velez of CAPIC addressed the company to explain how they activate support to the Chelsea Revere Family Network, which is a state funded program servicing families with children from the prenatal stage up to eight years old. Jeannette helped Colwen select individual families to surprise and make this holiday season special for their children. Over $5,000 in wrapped gifts and gift cards were assembled on Friday, December 14th at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Logan Airport Chelsea hotel.

Colwen Hotels also operates three other Chelsea based hotels including the Residence Inn Boston Logan Airport Chelsea, TownePlace Suites Boston Logan Airport Chelsea, and the brand new Holiday Inn Boston Logan Airport Chelsea.

“We strongly believe in giving back to the communities where our hotels are located. It is just magical to see everyone in the company come together like this in the pure spirit of giving. We are very proud to support these families through this great organization”, said Julie Scott, President of Colwen Hotels.

Colwen Hotels is a rapidly growing hotel company based in Portsmouth, NH. Colwen’s portfolio boasts over 25 successful hotels in the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. With an aggressive pipeline, Colwen strategically develops properties in emerging markets and mixed-use redevelopments. The company is committed to local communities and charities, LEED-certified sustainability, and being a premier employer. Colwen Hotels is known for a signature design that is upscale-stylish and artistically inspired. The award winning company strives to lead the world in frictionless hotel stays. To learn more about Colwen Hotels, visit www.colwenhotels.com.

CAPIC a private, non-profit corporation chartered in 1967 and designated to identify and eradicate the root causes of poverty in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop. The organization is governed by a twenty one member community-based Board of Directors that represents public, private, and low-income sectors of the communities we serve. In addition, CAPIC provides housing services to the residents of East Boston through our local program and twenty-five other communities regionally, as well as Weatherization services to eighteen local communities. Since its inception, CAPIC has grown to meet the changing needs

of the communities we serve, supporting self-sufficiency efforts of people struggling economically and emotionally. To learn more about CAPIC, visit www.capicinc.org.