Temple Emmanuel Sisterhood held its annual Donor Luncheon at Spinelli’s, Peabody.

Temple President Sara Lee Callahan and Luncheon Chair Cindy Millman welcomed the many guests to the luncheon. Callahan delivered a special message of hope and joy from Rabbi Oksana Chapman.

The many guests enjoyed a delicious luncheon and a spectacular vocal performance by Barbra Streisand tribute artist Lori Ziedins, who performed several of the legendary singer’s hits, including “The Way We Were,” “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” and “Main Event/Fight.”

Millman led a raffle drawing that featured some great prizes.

Congratulations to luncheon chairperson Cindy Millman for an outstanding event that brought members and friends together for a happy occasion.