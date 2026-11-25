Galleries Scenes from the annual J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot Road Race by Kane Dimasso-Scott • November 25, 2026 • 0 Comments "And they're off…" Participants in the 1/4 mile Kids Run at the J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot Road Race Saturday take off for their lap around the track at Chelsea Stadium. Family members of the late J. Barry Dwyer were on hand for the 12th annual J. Barry Dwyer 5K Turkey Trot that was held at Chelsea Stadium and that ran through the streets of the city this past Saturday. In the center is J. Barry’s wife, Mary Dwyer. In front are (l-r) grand-nephew Jaxon Upton, grand-niece Aubrey Upton, and grandson Lincoln Dwyer. Standing in the rear are (l-r): Tom Upton, grandson Tennyson Dwyer, son Andrew Patrick Dwyer, niece Aimee Upton, and sister-in-law Ruth Dwyer, The road race was permanently renamed in the memory of J. Barry (who passed away in 2022), who was a legendary and beloved coach who led the Red Devils to five GBL cross-country championships in the 1970s, which included a 35-meet winning streak. (photo by Andrew Patrick Quigley Jr.) The top three female finishers at Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot Road Race Saturday were (l-r): Emily Hanson (19:52.5), Bayleigh Batchelor, who also was the top female finisher in the 20 & under division (23:08), and Stefanie Rodriguez (23:49). The three top male finishers in the 21-29 division of the J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot Road Race were (l-r) Justin Turner, Alexander Estrada, and Trenton Hall. The top three male finishers at Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot 5K Road Race were (left to right), Justin Turner (17:48.6), Alexandr Estrada (17:49.9) and Carlos Perez Acosta (18:26.2). The top male runners in the 20 & under division at Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot were (l-r): Carlos Perez Acosta, Eric Anderson, and Jeffriso Mercado. The top male runners in the age group 30-39 at Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot road race were: Francisco Colindres (first place) and Chelsea High track coach Cesar Hernandez (second place). Third place finisher Michael Proscia is not pictured. The top three female finishers in the 20-29 division of Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot photo were (l-r) Emily Hanson, Stefanie Rodrigues, and Acacia McCabe. The top female runners in the 30-39 division at Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot Road Race were (l-r): Megan Mahoney (first) and Kelly Becerra Rojas (second). The three top finishers in the men's 40-49 division of Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot were (l-r): Peter Koefler, former Revere High track star and coach Sam Ros, and Francisco Rodriguez. Medalists in the women's 40-49 division at Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot were (l-r) Dunia DeLeon (third place) and Jane Abramovich (first place). The top finishers in the men's 50-59 Division at Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot were (l-r) Armando Rosario (second place) and former CHS cross country coach Don Fay Jr. (first place, who also was 10th overall). The top finishers in the women's 50+ division in Saturday's J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot were (l-r) Santa Lopez (first place) and Michele Nadow (third place). Not pictured is second-place winner Marcella Jaramillo.