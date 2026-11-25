The MBTA today announced its 2027 construction schedule with significantly fewer planned service outages as major investments in track, signals, and infrastructure continue to deliver improvements for riders. The MBTA anticipates 100 days of planned service outages in 2027, down from 132 days in 2026, 190 days in 2025, and 274 days in 2024. Most subway service interruptions will take place on weekends to minimize disruptions for riders.

The reduction reflects the significant progress the MBTA has made modernizing its system through accelerated construction work over the past several years. These investments have improved reliability, reduced travel times, and allowed the MBTA to complete critical repairs and upgrades that will benefit riders for years to come.

“Rebuilding tracks, modernizing signals, upgrading accessibility, prioritizing safety – these bold, accelerated investments in the system are how we deliver improvements and a system riders can be proud of today and into the future,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “In 2023, 65% of the system was found to be out of State of Good Repair (SGR). The work we’ve performed since 2024 during weekend and multi-day outages is showing incredible, tangible progress for our riders – we’ve replaced hundreds of thousands of feet of rail, upgraded much of our signal infrastructure, and enhanced so many other areas of the system, which have provided riders with faster, more reliable trips, and given them back precious minutes in their day. The new way the MBTA does business works! And our riders are feeling our commitment to that progress every day. I am grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Legislature for continuing to support our efforts to upgrade and modernize the T, and I want to personally thank the public for their patience while we deliver the robust, reliable, world-class transit system they expect and deserve.”

Delivering Improvements for Riders

Following the successful completion of the 2024 Track Improvement Program, the MBTA has made significant progress rebuilding tracks, upgrading signals, and modernizing stations across the system. These improvements have allowed trains to operate at higher speeds, reduced delays, and improved the overall rider experience.

The MBTA has accomplished spot rail replacement on more than 134,500 feet of the Red Line, 69,250 feet on the Orange Line, 40,360 feet on the Green Line, 18,800 feet on the Blue Line, and nearly 4,100 feet on the Mattapan Line. Almost 20,000 feet of continuous weld rail replacement work has also been accomplished on the Orange Line. Crews have also renewed nearly 50% of signal system control points, nearly 75% of signal microprocessor interlocking systems, and 65% of track circuits systemwide. On the Green Line alone, 72 miles of new signaling cable have been installed in the central tunnel over the past year.

These upgrades build on additional investments in accessibility, power systems, communications, station improvements and bridge repairs, all aimed at improving safety and reliability for riders.

While fewer service outages are needed as this work progresses, some planned service outages are necessary to revitalize, maintain, and modernize the system. The MBTA will continue coordinating construction projects to complete as much work as possible during each scheduled shutdown.

2027 Construction

Schedule and Priority Projects

In 2027, the MBTA will focus on completing major signal upgrades on the Red and Orange lines, finishing critical signal improvements in the Green Line central tunnel ahead of the arrival of the new Type 10 vehicles, continuing track maintenance across all subway lines, and upgrading radio communications throughout the system. Additional work will include station accessibility improvements, bridge repairs, and critical infrastructure maintenance, and the MBTA will maximize the unencumbered access to track areas to perform as much additional piggyback work as possible during each service outage

The following is the MBTA’s anticipated construction schedule for 2027. Dates are subject to change due to weather, construction needs, or other factors. The MBTA will provide advance notice of each service interruption, including information about shuttle buses, alternate routes, and other travel options.

Green Line

• Symphony Station Accessibility Improvements

• Closure through Spring 2029: Symphony Station will remain closed as construction continues on major accessibility improvements, including four new elevators and other upgrades to make the 85-year-old station safer and fully accessible.

• Suspension between North Station and Babcock Street (B branch), Kenmore (C and D branches), and Heath Street (E branch)

• Central Tunnel Upgrades: In January and February, the MBTA will complete the final work on critical signal upgrades within the central Green Line tunnel. The new signal system will provide the MBTA Operations team with improved train detection, better management of train congestion within the tunnel, and more consistent train spacing, which mean more reliable service for riders with fewer unplanned disruptions and emergency repairs caused by the older signal system. Compatible with the upcoming fleet of new Type 10 Green Line cars, these signal upgrades also help prepare the MBTA for future generations of riders.

• January 9 – 10 (weekend)

• January 16 – 24 (nine days)

• February 6 – 7 (weekend)

• February 20 – 21 (weekend)

• February 27 – 28 (weekend)

• Tunnel Inspections: During weekends in September, MBTA crews will perform necessary inspections of the underground central Green Line tunnel.

• September 18 – 19 (weekend), September 25 – 26 (weekend)

• Suspension between Reservoir and Riverside

• Hammond Street Bridge Steel Repairs: In August, the MBTA will make critical repairs to the Hammond Street Bridge in Newton, which passes over Green Line D Branch tracks.

• August 21 – 22 (weekend), August 27 – 30 (four days)

• Suspension between Government Center and East Somerville and Union Square

• Necessary Track Revitalization: In October, the MBTA will accomplish critical and necessary track work, including rail replacement throughout the entire shutdown area, full-depth track replacement, tie replacement, surfacing, and special track work along complicated track sections. This work is part of the MBTA’s regular, planned renewal and revitalization work, which is ongoing and continuous, ensuring the long-term stability of our infrastructure and preserving the system for future generations of riders.

• November 13 – 21 (nine days)

• Note: November 13 – 14 (weekend): the service suspension will be extended between Government Center and Medford/Tufts in order for crews to remove the Broadway Utility Bridge.

• Suspension between Babcock Street and Boston College

• Accessibility Upgrades: At the end of next year, the MBTA will advance accessibility improvements at all inaccessible above-ground stations on the Green Line B Branch along Commonwealth Avenue. MBTA crews will raise platforms eight inches above the top of the rail for easier boarding and improve navigation of B Branch stops by widening, leveling, and illuminating platform areas, providing a faster and more comfortable boarding experience for all riders.

• December 4 – 5 (weekend), December 11 – 12 (weekend), December 18 – 19 (weekend)

Red Line

• Suspension between Alewife and Kendall/MIT

• Tunnel Inspections: During one weekend in January, MBTA crews will perform necessary inspections of the underground Red Line tunnel between Alewife and Kendall/MIT.

• January 30 – 31 (weekend)

• Suspension between JFK/UMass and Quincy Center

• Signal Upgrades: During five days in March, the MBTA will perform critical pre-commissioning signal work on the Red Line. The MBTA has accelerated modernizing and upgrading the Red Line’s signaling infrastructure, and the pre-commissioning work precedes final testing and commissioning of the new signal system in this area.

• April 8 – 12 (five days)

• Suspension between Broadway and North Quincy on the Braintree Branch and Broadway and JFK/UMass on the Ashmont Branch

• Signal Upgrades and Critical Track Work: During one weekend in March, the MBTA will continue critical pre-commissioning, testing, and commissioning signal work on the Red Line. The MBTA has accelerated modernizing and upgrading the Red Line’s signaling infrastructure. The MBTA’s Maintenance of Way department will also maximize this outage by replacing complicated switch areas and rail at switches in this area.

• April 24 – 25 (weekend)

• Trains operating on a single track between Quincy Adams and Braintree

• Signal Upgrades: During single-track operations in March and April, the MBTA will continue critical pre-commissioning, testing, and commissioning signal work on the Red Line. The MBTA has accelerated modernizing and upgrading the Red Line’s signaling infrastructure.

• March 26 – 28 (three days)

• April 2 – 4 (three days)

• April 9 – 11 (three days)

• April 23 – 25 (three days)

• Suspension between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass

• Systemwide Radio Upgrades and Tunnel Inspections: During two weekends in July, the MBTA will perform critical radio upgrades, including the installation of radiating cable and fiber-optic cables throughout the tunnels. MBTA crews will also perform necessary inspections of the underground Red Line tunnel between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass.

• July 17 – 18 (weekend), July 24 – 25 (weekend)

• Suspension between JFK/UMass and Braintree

• Necessary Track Revitalization and Furnace Brook Parkway Bridge Work: In August, the MBTA will accomplish critical and necessary track work, including rail replacement throughout the entire shutdown area, full-depth track replacement, tie replacement, surfacing, and special track work along complicated track sections. This work is part of the MBTA’s regular, planned renewal and revitalization work, which is ongoing and continuous, ensuring the long-term stability of our infrastructure and preserving the system for future generations of riders. Crews will also perform work at the Furnace Brook Parkway Bridge, which carries two tracks of the Braintree Branch alongside the Old Colony Commuter Rail Lines over the Furnace Brook Parkway.

• August 7 – 15 (nine days)

• Trains operating on a single track between Alewife and Harvard

• Systemwide Radio Upgrades: During two weekends of single-track operations in November, the MBTA will perform critical radio upgrades, including the installation of radiating cable and fiber-optic cables throughout the tunnels.

• November 6 – 7 (weekend), November 13 – 14 (weekend)

Orange Line

• Suspension between Back Bay and Forest Hills

• Tunnel Inspections and Ruggles Station Improvements: During one weekend in June, MBTA crews will also perform necessary inspections of the underground Orange Line tunnel area. Crews will also advance the Ruggles Station Improvements Project to provide riders with a better travel experience.

• March 6 – 7 (weekend)

• Suspension between North Station and Ruggles

• Necessary Track Revitalization: In May, the MBTA will accomplish critical and necessary track work, including rail replacement throughout the entire shutdown area, full-depth track replacement, tie replacement, surfacing, and special track work along complicated track sections. This work is part of the MBTA’s regular, planned renewal and revitalization work, which is ongoing and continuous, ensuring the long-term stability of our infrastructure and preserving the system for future generations of riders.

• May 15 – 23 (nine days)

• Suspension between North Station and Back Bay

• Systemwide Radio Upgrades: During one weekend in July, the MBTA will perform critical radio upgrades, including the installation of radiating cable and fiber-optic cables throughout the tunnels.

• July 10 – 11 (weekend)

• Suspension between North Station and Back Bay

• Downtown Crossing Accessibility Upgrades: In October, the MBTA will advance the construction of two new accessible transfer elevators at Downtown Crossing. Downtown Crossing is one of the MBTA’s busiest subway stations, and has two underground platform levels. When completed, these elevators will simplify transfers, improving accessibility and rider experience.

• October 8 – 11 (four days)

Mattapan Line

• Suspension between Ashmont and Mattapan

• Critical Track Work: During one weekend in March and another in April, the MBTA’s Maintenance of Way department will perform critical track maintenance and upgrade work on the Mattapan Line.

• March 27 – 28 (weekend), April 3 – 4 (weekend)

Blue Line

• Suspension between Bowdoin and Airport

• Necessary Track Revitalization: In June, the MBTA will accomplish critical and necessary track work, including rail replacement throughout the entire shutdown area, full-depth track replacement, tie replacement, surfacing, and special track work along complicated track sections. This work is part of the MBTA’s regular, planned renewal and revitalization work, which is ongoing and continuous, ensuring the long-term stability of our infrastructure and preserving the system for future generations of riders.

• June 18 – 27 (10 days)

• Systemwide Radio Upgrades: During one weekend in September, the MBTA will perform critical radio upgrades, including the installation of radiating cable and fiber-optic cables throughout the tunnels.

• October 23 – 24 (weekend)

Commuter Rail

• Needham Line

• To perform critical track tie work

• Off-peak (9 AM – 3:30 PM) weekday disruption between Forest Hills and Needham Heights

• March 1 – 5

• March 8 – 12

• March 15 – 19

• March 22 – 26

• March 29 – April 2

• April 5 – 9

• April 12 – 16

• April 20 – 23

• April 26 – 30

• May 3 – 7

• May 10 – 14

• May 17 – 21

• Newburyport/Rockport Line

• To perform critical track tie work

• Off-peak (9 AM – 3:30 PM) weekday disruption between Newburyport and Ipswich

• March 8 – 12

• March 15 – 19

• March 22 – 26

• March 29 – April 2

• April 5 – 9

• April 12 – 16

• April 20 – 23

• April 26 – 30

• May 3 – 7

• May 10 – 14

• May 17 – 21

• May 24 – 28

• June 1 – 4

• June 7 – 11

• June 14 – 17

• June 21 – 25

• June 28 – 30

• South Station Tower One project

• Suspension of all Commuter Rail Lines operating between South Station and Braintree

• March 20 – 21 (weekend), April 3 – 4 (weekend)

• Suspension of all Commuter Rail Lines operating between Back Bay and Forest Hills

• March 20 – 21 (weekend), April 3 – 4 (weekend)

• Suspension between Foxboro and Walpole

• March 19

• March 22

• April 2

• April 5

• Worcester Line

• To perform track upgrades at Newtonville

• Suspension between Back Bay and Framingham

• June 5 – 6 (weekend), June 26 – 27 (weekend)

• Needham, Worcester, Providence/Stoughton, Franklin/Foxboro Line

• To perform important work at South Station’s Cove Interlocking rail junction

• Some impacts to regular schedules

• June 18 – 20 (three days)

• July 30 – August 1 (three days

• August 27 – 29 (three days)

• September 17 – 19 (three days)

• October 22 – 24 (three days)

• Lowell Line

• To remove the Broadway Utility Bridge

• Some impacts to regular schedules

• November 13 – 14 (weekend)

For more information, visit MBTA.com/PlannedWork or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

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About the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.