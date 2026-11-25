The Healey-Driscoll Administration has awarded nearly $500,000 across 30 colleges and universities in Massachusetts to address hunger and food security on campuses. The Hunger-Free Campus Initiative provides funding to support innovative campus projects that address food insecurity for college students, such as establishing food pantries in collaboration with regional food banks, food lockers with anytime access to prepared food, on-campus EBT grocers, and expanded meal plan access.

Funded through the fiscal year 2027 (FY27) state budget, these grants will support more than 43,000 students across all of the state’s public higher education institutions, as well as two federally defined Minority Serving Institutions (MSI), Franklin Cummings Tech and Urban College of Boston.

“No college student should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from while working toward their degree,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re making college more affordable in Massachusetts, and that means making sure students have the support they need to succeed. At a time when President Trump is cutting food assistance, we’re investing in programs that help students put food on the table and stay focused on their education.”

“We’re proud of the state’s investments in free and more affordable college, but students still struggle to make ends meet while they’re earning a degree,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Helping campuses address food insecurity is a crucial way to ease financial pressures on students who are working hard to grow their education, careers, and earnings.”

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has a holistic Basic Needs Security initiative as a critical part of its student success strategy, including food insecurity. DHE supports institutions of higher education by helping to facilitate partnerships with regional non-profits on meeting basic needs of college students who are housing and food insecure, most often through Youth Service Providers (YSPs) and local food banks.

“We’re opening more doors to higher education across Massachusetts, and we want students to have every opportunity to succeed once they walk through them,” said Secretary of Education Steve Zrike. “Access to nutritious food is fundamental to student well-being and academic success. We’re grateful to our colleges and universities for their commitment to supporting students’ basic needs, and these investments will help them build on that work, remove barriers to success and keep more students on track to earn their degrees.”

“Colleges and universities across Massachusetts are finding impactful ways to support students facing food insecurity, from expanding campus food pantries to connecting students with community resources,” said Interim Commissioner of Higher Education José Luis Santos. “When students have reliable access to food and other basic necessities, they are better positioned to complete their degrees and achieve their goals.”

Continuing funding for the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative was among the recommendations of Governor Healey’s Anti-Hunger Task Force. The administration has also launched the Strengthening School Breakfast Challenge, partnered with Project Bread to help more child care and afterschool programs provide healthy meals and snacks, and awarded $750,000 in grants to expand access to locally grown food.

Governor Healey has also proposed $41.5 million in supplemental budget funding for Department of Transitional Assistance caseworkers and technological upgrades to help people stay enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) despite President Trump’s cuts.

All 30 eligible institutions submitted FY27 proposals. Each school’s funding amount was determined using factors such as student enrollment and financial need.

The FY27 college and university projects being funded through the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative grants are:

Community Colleges

• Berkshire Community College: $6,229.98

• Bristol Community College: $30,593.24

• Bunker Hill Community College: $36,491.02

• Cape Cod Community College: $10,109.41

• Greenfield Community College: $5,243.77

• Holyoke Community College: $13,764.89

• Massasoit Community College: $14,011.76

• MassBay Community College: $10,450.48

• Middlesex Community College: $15,990.04

• Mount Wachusett Community College: $15,867.33

• North Shore Community College: $19,714.83

• Northern Essex Community College: $14,693.40

• Quinsigamond Community College: $27,613.88

• Roxbury Community College: $10,655.26

• Springfield Technical Community College: $23,489.19

State Universities

• Bridgewater State University: $26,070.85

• Fitchburg State University: $15,556.50

• Framingham State University: $10,324.03

• Massachusetts College of Art and Design: $4,293.88

• Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: $3,225.26

• Massachusetts Maritime Academy: $2,178.59

• Salem State: $17,579.23

• Westfield State University: $11,980.18

• Worcester State University: $12,393.57

University of Massachusetts

• UMass Amherst: $40,989.19

• UMass Boston: $41,789.55

• UMass Dartmouth: $17,998.39

• UMass Lowell: $27,832.40

Minority Serving Institutions

• Franklin Cummings Tech: $2,931.98

• Urban College of Boston: $2,437.90

Statements of Support

Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland):

“No student should have to balance affording both their textbooks and a healthy diet. This initiative enhances crucial food security efforts on campuses around the state, including in my own MetroWest community. I’m proud that together, the Senate, House, and Healey-Driscoll Administration are working toward a future when no students will worry about going hungry on campus.”

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Joan B. Lovely:

“No college student should have to choose between a meal and their education. I am grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for continuing this investment, which is helping students at Salem State University, North Shore Community College and campuses across the Commonwealth stay in school and succeed. Ending hunger on our campuses has long been a priority of mine, and I will keep working to make this support permanent.”

Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Higher Education:

“We know that food insecurity on college campuses is pervasive. Making access to nutritious food a priority is one way to address the total cost of attaining a higher education degree or credential. I am delighted that the Healey-Driscoll Administration, in partnership with the Legislature, is leaning into the Hunger Free Campus Initiative. These grants are critical for student success, and I look forward to supporting even greater progress in the coming session.”

Rep. Dave Rogers, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Higher Education:

“Addressing food insecurity on college campuses is important to student success and well-being. No student should come to class hungry, and the House remains committed to supporting healthier, more inclusive campuses where every student has the resources and opportunity to succeed.”

Rep. Andy Vargas, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses:

“No student should be in a situation where they have to choose between their education or groceries. Massachusetts was a leader on ensuring K-12 students have the resources they need to not go hungry with Universal School Meals, and we’re continuing to expand this effort in higher education through the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative. By investing in programs that provide food and basic needs on campus, the Commonwealth is ensuring that students who need support can find it right where they’re at.”

Marty Meehan, President of the University of Massachusetts:

“Food insecurity is far too common on college campuses around the country and in our communities. We are grateful for this support from the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Legislature through the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative. These vital grants will bolster our efforts to stock food pantries, offer emergency aid to those experiencing food insecurity, and connect them with additional support services to ensure every member of the UMass community has access to nutritious food without barriers.”

Mary Grant, President of MassArt College and Chair of the Massachusetts State Universities Council of Presidents:

“At MassArt and across our public higher education system, we believe that every student should have the opportunity to fully engage in their education without the added burden of food insecurity. Access to nutritious food is fundamental to student well-being, resilience, and success – it is hard to do the work, to stay focused and fully engaged, and to experience the benefits of being a student when you lack the basics. We are grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Department of Higher Education for this investment and their continued commitment to addressing students’ basic needs.”

Dr. William Heineman, President of North Shore Community College and Chair of the Community College Council of Presidents:

“Addressing food insecurity is essential to building an equitable pathway to higher education across the North Shore and the Commonwealth. Thanks to the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s continued investment in the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, we can continue to expand on-campus food resources and deepen partnerships with community providers that support nutrition-related wellness and accessibility services. When we meet our students’ basic needs, we empower them to transform their lives and strengthen our entire regional economy.”

Kate Adams, The Greater Boston Food Bank Senior Public Policy Manager and Hunger Free Campus Coalition lead:

“No student should have to choose between staying in school and buying groceries. Yet, The Greater Boston Food Bank’s most recent Food Access Study found that an alarming 60% of low-income college students in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity in 2025. We are deeply grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for taking a stand against college hunger by investing in the Hunger Free Campus Initiative. By ensuring students have consistent access to nutritious food, we are lifting a heavy daily burden and allowing students to focus on their education, earn their degrees, and build a brighter future.”