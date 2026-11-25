It’s not every day when two former students and a Chelsea Public Schools parent get to surprise a teacher with an award, but that was the case when Early Learning Center (ELC) kindergarten teacher Sofia Falcon was greeted by CPS parent Jacqueline Rodriguez, her two children, and a team from Kiss 108 in the lobby of the ELC on Wednesday morning, Nov. 18.

Ms. Sofia, as she is known in the hallways and classrooms of the ELC, was named one of Kiss 108’s “Local Legends” after being nominated for the honor by Ms. Rodriguez. Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan, hosts of Kiss 108’s popular morning show “Billy and Lisa in the Morning”, arrived at the ELC on Wednesday along with Ms. Rodriguez and her children to share with Sofia that she had won this prestigious award.

As part of her Local Legend nomination, Ms. Rodriguez wrote, “Ms. Sofia is a Kindergarten teacher in Chelsea. I have been so fortunate to have both of my children have her as a teacher.

Most of the students in Chelsea are Spanish speaking and Ms. Sofia takes her time to communicate with them and talks to them in Spanish also. She makes every day of school a magical yet educational day. My kids never wanted to miss a day of school. She goes above and beyond for each one of her students and always dips out of her own pocket to have different theme days and prizes for her kids. She is the greatest teacher and I would love to have her be recognized.”

Falcon grew up in Chelsea and is a product of Chelsea Public Schools. As a young child she attended the Early Learning Center and even attended programming at the Intergenerational Literacy Program with her family. She also attended elementary school and middle school in CPS before graduating from Chelsea High School as a member of the Class of 2015. She started to work in the school district in 2020 as a paraprofessional. She participated in CPS’ Teacher Pathway Program, earned her Master’s degree from Salem State, and started as a kindergarten teacher in 2023.

“Sofia represents the very best of Chelsea Public Schools. As a proud graduate of our district, she has come full circle, returning to the very school where her own educational journey began to inspire the next generation of Chelsea students. Her story is a beautiful example of the power of our public schools and the importance of growing our own educators,” commented Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta. “What makes this recognition even more special is that it came from a parent whose children experienced Sofia’s love, dedication, and commitment to her students. We are incredibly proud of Ms. Sofia and grateful to Kiss 108 for recognizing her dedication.”

ELC Principal Margo DiBiasio added, “Sofia began her educational journey right here at the Early Learning Center and represents the best of Chelsea and our school community. She is a dedicated educator who brings kindness, joy, and hard work to her classroom each day, making every child feel deeply valued and loved. Being nominated by a parent and celebrated by two former students, who shared how positively she touched their lives, is a testament to her lasting impact far beyond our walls. We couldn’t be prouder to see one of our own recognized by Kiss 108 as a local legend.”

As part of the Local Legend award, Ms. Sofia received Jingle Ball tickets, which she will attend with her fiancé Diego Reyes, the Information Technology Technician at the ELC. It truly is a family affair for Ms. Sofia, who is a Chelsea legend for the amazing teacher that she is and the impact she has on students and families.

L to R (back row): Billy Costa, Sofia Falcon, Lisa Donovan, and Jacqueline Rodriguez with Jacqueline’s two children.

Sofia Falcon (left) pictured with ELC Principal Margo DiBiasio (right).

Jacqueline Rodriguez (left) and Sofia Falcon (right) pictured with Jacqueline’s two children. Jacqueline nominated Ms. Sofia for the Local Legend Award.