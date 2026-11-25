Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez has submitted a proposal to the Traffic and Parking Commission to change the street sweeping schedule in downtown Chelsea.

Under the proposed schedule:

– Street sweeping would take place on Mondays instead of the current schedule.

– Odd-numbered sides of streets would be swept on the first and third Mondays of each month.

– Even-numbered sides would be swept on the second and fourth Mondays.

– Sweeping could still occur on a fifth Monday, but parking restrictions would not be enforced that day.

The proposed change aims to provide relief to residents who currently have to move their vehicles before 6 a.m. up to three times a week, especially in areas where overnight parking is limited, according to Maltez. In addition, with parking enforcement beginning at 9 a.m. versus 8 a.m., it would give residents a longer window to move their cars in the morning, before they are ticketed.

This is a proposal and has not yet been approved by the Traffic and Parking Commission. Current street sweeping and parking regulations remain in effect until any changes are officially adopted.

District 5 City Councilor Lisa Santagate filed the original motion asking the city manager to consider changes in the street sweeping schedule along Broadway at the Nov. 2 council meeting.

“I am really hopeful that when we are at the next traffic and parking commission (on Dec. 1) … that it will be received favorably,” said Santagate. “I was just trying to brainstorm some ideas. Of course, sometimes things can have a domino effect for other systems that are in place, but I hope not, because, again, Broadway is empty at night, and there are probably, well within walking distance of many of our neighborhoods, a hundred spots.”

District 7 Councilor Manuel Teshe said he was in favor of the change, but also said the city has to keep a close eye out to make sure trash doesn’t start to pile up on Broadway with the reduced street sweeping schedule.