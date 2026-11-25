The City of Chelsea invites residents, families, and visitors to the annual Santa Parade and Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, December 5, at Chelsea Square, 179 Winnisimmet Street. The parade departs at 1:00 p.m. from the Central Firehouse and winds through Chelsea’s downtown and waterfront, eastern and central neighborhoods, and Prattville before arriving at Chelsea Square. Families are encouraged to gather along the route to greet Santa and his holiday procession. The route can be found on www.chelseama.gov and the City’s social media channels.

Festivities in Chelsea Square begin at 3:30 p.m. and include pictures with Santa, a balloon artist, a Mad Science Fire & Ice Show, holiday cookies, a holiday craft, face painting, pony rides, and a holiday movie watch party. A stage will feature performances by Chelsea Public Schools children, and vendors and a holiday market will be on site for seasonal shopping. The celebration culminates with the lighting of the City’s new holiday tree at 4:15 p.m.

“The Santa Parade and Tree Lighting is one of the moments each year when all of Chelsea comes together, and it reminds us what makes this community so special,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “This celebration only happens because of the dedication of our City team and community partners. I want to thank the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs for bringing this event to life, the Police and Fire Departments for keeping the parade route and Chelsea Square safe, and the Department of Public Works for the work behind the scenes that gets our streets and square ready. We hope families will join us to kick off the holiday season together.”

For updates and additional information, visit www.chelseama.gov.