CHS football team to host East Boston on Thanksgiving Eve

The Chelsea High football team will take on East Boston High on Thanksgiving Eve this Wednesday evening, November 25. The opening kickoff under the lights at Chelsea Stadium is set for 5:30.

The Red Devils will enter the contest with a 1-9 record, while the Eastie Jets sport a 6-3 mark.

The teams have played two opponents in common, Minuteman Regional and Lowell Catholic. Both defeated Minuteman Regional, Chelsea by a score of 23-22 and Eastie by a score of 40-24.

However, while the Jets flew past Lowell Catholic, 36-24, on November 12, the Red Devils fell to LC by a score of 26-3 in their season-opener.