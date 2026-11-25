The Chelsea City Council unanimously approved the appointments of Brian Hatlebert to the zoning board of appeals and Jordan Hakes to the conservation commission at its regular meeting last week.

Although the vote was unanimous, the appointments did generate some discussion among councilors about how they handle board appointment requests from the city manager.

“From now on, I would like to see us more involved because we appoint people to these boards and they are there for an extended period of time, and they have decisions to make that affect the rest of us,” said District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero. “All of us should sometimes maybe call them up before they get appointed and ask them, not just read the resumes, the resumes can tell you what they do. You can get a feel when you speak to someone, it is a much different feeling.”

Recupero said there should be an opportunity for all councilors to ask questions of the board and commission nominees.

District 8 Councilor Calvin T. Brown noted that the current process does allow councilors time to call and talk to the nominees if they wish, since after the nominations are accepted, they go to a second reading at the next scheduled council meeting.

“These are positions that are going to require time, effort and a lot of dedication and commitment, so I am grateful that we have an early start in the vetting process where the city manager gets resumes and puts out a notification asking for people if they have interest,” said Brown.

Several councilors pointed to their past experience on volunteer boards in the city, and thanked the nominees for wanting to take part in volunteer positions that can require a lot of time.

“I think it is important for us to continue to have a diverse pool on all of these boards and commissions that can really be the voice of everyone who lives in our community, not just one single person,” said Council Vice President Norieliz DeJesus. “I want to thank our administration as well for continuing to put in that effort to diversify our boards and to each and every (nominee).”

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson said it is the responsibility of the individual councilors to pick up the phone and call nominees if they have any questions for them.